$1.6 million Chilesburg SMART SCALE project complete ahead of schedule

Chilesburg SMART SCALE project Courtesy of VDOT

VDOT’s SMART SCALE construction project in the Chilesburg area of Caroline is complete, the department announced today.

Work was underway at the intersection of Ladysmith Rd. (Rt. 639) and Partlow Road/Anderson Mill Road (Rt. 738).

The project involved building dedicated right-turn lanes from westbound Ladysmith Road to Partlow Road and from southbound Partlow Road to Anderson Mill Road.

Sight distance in the area was improved by realigning and flattening a curve at the intersection. A new stop sign was also added to control southbound Partlow Road traffic.

J.L. Kent and Sons completed this $1.6 million project ahead of schedule as it was slated to be finished in August.

Other Caroline traffic projects

· Construction is currently underway to widen Ladysmith Rd. and add a raised median that will separate eastbound and westbound travel lanes. This project includes adding left and right turn lanes at the Rt. 1 intersection. A walking and biking path will be added too. Completion is expected in May 2024.

· In March, VDOT closed Cool Water Drive (Rt. 652) over Polecat Creek for a bridge replacement project after “significant deterioration” was discovered during a bridge inspection. This project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase and is expected to reopen in September 2023.

· Construction is also underway at the Ladysmith rest area on I-95 southbound. VDOT is adding more parking lot spaces for trucks and larger commercial vehicles. The rest area is still open while work is underway. Work is expected to wrap up this month.

