4 new businesses slated to open in Gloucester

Horn’s Ace Hardware, which started in Kilmarnock, is working to open its fifth location in Gloucester. The new store will be at 7307 John Clayton Memorial Highway and is slated to make its debut before the end of this summer, reported Peninsula Chronicle.

Renovations are currently underway at the site where Village Lanes and Hillside Cinema used to stand. In addition to having 10 bowling alley lanes, the new Ace Hardware will also have food options, the Chronicle also reported.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of the businesses opening in a new shopping center coming to central Gloucester, the Chronicle also reported. Not only will it be the chain’s first location in the county, but it will be among the limited number of new locations built with a Chipotlane, which is digital order drive-thru lane.

Chipotle announced in its Q1 2022 results that it plans to build up to 250 new locations this year, but only five to 10 will have Chipotlanes.

T-Mobile

Amid a focus on small and rural markets, T-Mobile will open its first location in a new central Gloucester shopping center.

“We took an opportunity last year to reorganize a huge portion of our company around smaller markets and rural areas,” explained John A Freler, T-Mobile US president of consumer group, during the Q1 2022 earnings call.

In those areas, T-Mobile is working to make sure coverage is “second to none,” Neville R. Ray, president of technology added. Since “AT&T and Verizon have no plans whatsoever” to offer the level of 5G service that T-Mobile plans to offer in small, rural areas, the company believes it can bring a “very differentiated proposition” to those markets, he said.

Aspen Dental

Also opening in the new shopping is an Aspen Dental facility. The company has other locations, but they’re in Hampton and Newport News.

The opening date of the new shopping center at 7115 George Washington Memorial Highway is unknown, the Chronicle stated.

