Why Flags In Virginia Are Flying Half-Staff July 6 - 9th

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203T0w_0gWmrVnN00
Courtesy of Bill Smith (CC 2.0)

On Wednesday, July 6, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that the United States flag and state flag be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.

A statement emailed from Youngkin’s office stated that his order is pursuant to President Biden's Presidential Proclamation.

On July 5, the president ordered the U.S. flag to be flown half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories. The president also order the flag to be lowered at U.S.-controlled properties abroad, such as embassies, military bases, and naval vessels, noted a statement from The White House.

The move, according to President Biden’s statement, is a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day in Highland Park.

What happened?

Seven people were killed during a mass shooting at a 4th of July parade and dozens more were wounded or injured, NBC News reported. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, confessed and has to date been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, the report added.

Flags subject to the orders from both the president and Virginia’s governor will remain at half-staff until sunset on July 9.

