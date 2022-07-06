Fatal crashes in Virginia on 4th of July weekend declines in 2022

Nine fatal crashes occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend on Virginia’s roadways, according to a preliminary count by the state police.

The fatal crashes occurred in cities, including Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth as well as the counties of Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun and Warren, Virginia State Police (VSP) reported.

Of the nine accidents, four were motorcycle crashes. Three of these were single-vehicle incidents where the rider lost control. Two of the motorcycle crashes, one in the City of Danville and one in Warren County, involved pedestrians, VSP stated.

By comparison, last year’s Independence Day weekend ended with 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways.

“As encouraging as it is to see fewer traffic deaths this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year, Virginians still cannot let their guard down when it comes to traffic safety,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, VSP superintendent in the June 5th media release. “As of today, Virginia has already recorded 423 traffic deaths statewide, and we’re only halfway through 2022 and the summer months. I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction free, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Simply drive to save lives.”

In addition to the fatal crashes, over the holiday weekend, 4,262 citations were issued for speeding and 1,585 for reckless driving. Another 429 tickets were written for not wearing a seatbelt and 131 for children that were not properly secured. State troopers also wrote tickets for drivers who didn’t comply with the hands free law, 165 of them.

VSP considers the holiday weekend to be from 12:01 a.m. Friday to midnight on July 4.

