$900,000 project at Old Plank Rd & Ashleigh in Spotsylvania is finished

VDOT completed its construction project at the intersection of Route 610 (Old Plank Road) and Ashleigh Park Blvd. in Spotsylvania County.

The project added an offset turn lane that’s designed to improve sight distance for left turns from Ashleigh Park Blvd. Drainage at the intersection was improved, and crews built a sidewalk with a handicap-accessible ramp.

Work on this $900,000 project began in May and was scheduled to be completed in July. Not only was the project completed on time, but it was also done on budget, VDOT announced in its update.

Other Spotsylvania area traffic

There is a construction work zone on Rt. 1 near the Commonwealth Dr. intersection where work is underway to build a nearly 700-space Park & Ride commuter lot. In addition to barriers along the shoulders, the lanes have shifted to the east near the Commonwealth Drive intersection. This project is not expected to wrap up until May 2023.

Work is underway to convert the two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 into a four-lane bridge. Route 17 will be widened to four travel lanes to just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. This project also includes adding a sidewalk, a shared-use path, and pedestrian crossing equipment. Completion is expected in February 2024.

Parkview Drive remains closed to through traffic in the Artillery Ridge subdivision. VDOT is removing three deteriorated corrugated metal drainage pipes under the road that will be replaced with concrete pipes. This work is expected to be completed in mid-July.

