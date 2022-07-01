Sheetz cuts gas prices for 4th of July, Great Wolf Lodge has Flight Cancel Offer

Sheetz has lowered gas prices for 4th of July travel. Unleaded 88 is currently $3.99 a gallon and E85 is $3.49.

Prices were dropped on June 27 and will remain under $4 a gallon for the entire holiday weekend, according to Penn Live. Sheetz made the move to “reduce pain at the pump,” it added.

Sheetz has over 630 convenience stores spread across six states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Great Wolf Lodge Flight Cancel Offer

“Great Wolf Lodge Is Las Vegas for Kids (And It’s Amazing),” a Forbes article says. If you aren’t familiar, Great Wolf Lodge is a chain of resorts, each with a water park inside.

There are 18 locations across the United States.

If you miss a flight over this 4th of July holiday weekend, you and your family may be able to stay there for free.

In a statement, the company said it “knows how important a summer getaway is in helping families strengthen their pack, and unfortunately many family travel plans this summer are being condensed or disrupted due to flight cancellations.”

To help recoup that carefree time, Great Wolf Lodge launched the Flight Cancel Offer. If your flight is cancelled for any reason, you could be one of 100 families that given a free one-night stay.

To get into the running for the offer, you must screenshot your flight cancellation notice and share it with Great Wolf Lodge via it’s Twitter account – www.twitter.com/GreatWolfLodge -- tagging @greatwolflodge and using #GWLRescue. More details and terms are available in the statement linked above.

