Arrest warrant scam coming from 'legitimate' Virginia State Police phone number

Via Pixabay

If you get a call from Virginia State Police (VSP) telling you that there’s a warrant for your arrest, it’s a scam, according to a public announcement posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

VSP said people are reporting calls from someone claiming to be a VSP "trooper" or "lieutenant."

After the scammer identifies himself or herself as a representative of VSP, the caller claims there is a warrant for arrest and you must turn yourself in. The scammer then demands payment in order to avoid arrest. The caller may request credit card information, bank account information or payment in the form of a gift card, warned VSP.

One thing that may trip people up is that the scammer has spoofed a "legitimate VSP phone number" with a 276 area code. “So, he can appear credible,” said VSP, because the phone call will appear to be from Virginia State Police.

But you can be sure it’s a scam because “the Virginia State Police never calls individuals to notify one of an arrest warrant,” the agency said. Furthermore, VSP never requests payment for any service, debt, etc. over the phone.

“These scammers can get very aggressive and be very convincing in their demands,” but VSP said you are advised to simply hang up. Never give out any personal information.

If you feel you have already fallen victim to this or any other scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency, said VSP.

