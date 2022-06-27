Hanley Energy, a data center services company, will bring over 300 jobs to Dulles area with latest $8 million expansion

Irish-owned Hanley Energy is making another significant investment in Virginia. This time, the company will spend $8 million to increase the capacity of its electrical division in Loudoun County.

This project is supposed to create 343 new jobs, a statement from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin notes.

What is Hanley Energy?

In a nutshell, Hanley Energy is a company that provides power management services to keep data centers, or “the engines behind the internet” running.

Hanley Energy specializes in two core areas: the provision of energy management and provision of critical power supply, with a strong focus on data centers, the company explains.

What’s Hanley Energy planning in Loudoun?

“Hanley Energy chose Virginia as the site of its U.S. headquarters more than five years ago, thanks to Loudoun County’s global reputation as a data center destination,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick via press release. According to Loudoun Now, the company set up shop in an area referred to as “data center alley.”

Now, the company is planning to open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment, which is serving the growing data center market.

And this latest expansion is supposed to create hundreds of jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians, Governor Youngkin’s statement said.

In an interview for The Market explaining the company’s global strategy, Hanley Energy co-founder Dennis Nordon described the US as a “staggeringly huge” market currently in a rapid growth phase for the company’s expertise. The company is therefore in the process of moving its US business close to Dulles airport.

The company also plans to begin manufacturing an energy use monitoring product there that can be used in conjunction with already installed equipment regardless of who it is made by, Nordon explained.

Why Virginia?

When Nordon and co-founder Clive Gilmore first started eyeing the U.S. market, they were drawn to California. But they discovered it was taxing on the body and the wallet to make regular trips between Ireland and California, said The Market article.

Further, the company’s first major contract was in New Jersey. Although Virginia "is widely seen as an expensive location, it’s actually cheaper than New Jersey and very welcoming to inward investment,” said Nordon.

In response to the company’s upcoming $8 million investment, Governor Youngkin also boasted about the state’s reputation in the data center sector.

“Virginia has emerged as one of North America’s premier locations for technology and Loudoun County is the epicenter of the data center industry. This contribution is a perfect fit for Hanley Energy and its vital services that keep this sector growing,” Youngkin said.

