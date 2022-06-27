Lynchburg, VA

VA Governor & Lt. Gov. respond to vandalism of Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4ox1_0gNEMSsq00
Message left at Blue Ridge Pregnancy CenterLynchburg Police / Facebook

On Friday, June 25, Lynchburg Police announced the department is investigating property damage and vandalism discovered at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center.

Upon arrival, officers found that the building had been spray painted with graffiti and multiple windows had been broken out, Lynchburg PD announced in a Facebook post.

Pictures included with that post show messages left on the walkway that include “Jone’s Revenge,” and “If Abortion Ain’t Safe You Ain’t Safe." There are also what images of what appear to be clothes hangers and ancharchy symbols.

Security camera footage captured four masked individuals committing the acts, the Facebook post states. And the post included an image of these four individuals…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJsJn_0gNEMSsq00
Lynchburg Police / Facebook

Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted this in response:

This wasn’t the first time the governor warned that the state was ready to snap to action to address these types of incidents. A day earlier, on June 24, Gov. Younkin released this “statement on security after the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling,”

"Today's ruling is a landmark decision for our country. While I understand that people across the nation have strong beliefs about this ruling, Virginians must always respect the rule of law and I appeal to their civility on this historic day. Our administration is committed to protecting individuals' constitutional rights and ensuring Virginians are safe. I am in regular contact with the Supreme Court Justices and my administration is in coordination with our mayors, and local and state police to ensure we are ready to take appropriate action if need be. Virginia will not stand for lawlessness or violence.”

Virginia’s second in command, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, called the incident at Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center “shameful” in a June 25 tweet.

A day earlier, Earle-Sears also issued a statement regarding the Supreme Court's decision. In it, she said, “We support the First Amendment and the right to protest peacefully but not at the expense of the safety of others. We are a civilized society.”

Did You Hear: Sovah Health agreed to one of the largest hospital settlements ever for controlled substance violations?

