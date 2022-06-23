African American campground, Group Camp 7, gets highway marker in Chesterfield

A historical highway marker for Group Camp 7, an African American campground, was unveiled June 21, 2022. Courtesy of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation

Group Camp 7, a camping area created for African Americans in the 1930s, was recognized with a historical highway marker that was unveiled Tuesday, June 21.

The marker is located across from the entrance of Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield, and it reads:

Group Camp 7

Group Camp 7, built for the use of African Americans, opened 1.25 miles south of here in 1939. The site was part of Swift Creek Recreational Demonstration Area, a project of the National Park Service that later became Pocahontas State Park. The campground, constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps and situated at a distance from the whites-only camping areas, featured cabins, a dining hall, and a lake with a beach. The Girl Scouts, Young Women’s Christian Association, Women’s Missionary Union of Virginia, and other groups operated residential camps here, providing educational and recreational opportunities to young black people from across the state. The buildings are no longer extant.

During its time, Group Camp 7 was one of the few recreational areas in the nation open to African Americans for group camping, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

Both the Girl Scouts of Richmond and the Phyllis Wheatley Branch of the YWCA offered summer camp sessions for African American girls. Camp Carey, a partnership between the Women’s Missionary Union of Virginia, a white organization, and the General Baptist Convention of Virginia, a Black organization, operated at Group Camp 7 for more than a quarter century.

“Camp Carey meant, for me, friendship from as far north as Alexandria, from as far southwest as Pulaski and Bristol,” said Ernestine Wilson in the DCR statement. “I still have friends who were a part of Camp Carey’s experience. And we owe it all to groups of women from the Baptist General Convention of Virginia and the Women's Missionary Union – one white, one black – who said to themselves, we've got to find something for our girls to do. And they did.”

Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears was one of the state representatives who attended the unveiling of the marker.

"This weekend we celebrated Juneteenth and today we unveil the newest historical highway marker honoring ‘Group Camp 7’ here at Pocahontas State Park," Earle-Sears said via press release. "I am grateful for the ongoing work that is being done in every corner of the commonwealth so that we can learn from the past and celebrate how far we’ve come together."

