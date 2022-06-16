Fredericksburg, VA

VDOT opens public comment for Fredericksburg shared use path

VDOT has opened the inbox to public comment for a proposed bicyclist and pedestrian project in the Twin Lakes/Kensington area of Fredericksburg.

Currently, there’s a shared use path on Lafayette Boulevard that ends at St. Paul Street. This project would add a paved 10-foot extension along the north side of Lafayette Boulevard between Twin Lake Drive and St. Paul Street.

The proposed new pathway would be handicapped accessible with ramps and crosswalks built where the path intersects with Twin Lakes Drive, Springwood Drive, Kensington Place, and St. Paul Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8rNb_0gCDA30G00
Proposed project designCourtesy of VDOT

The plan includes building a paved access point to the Virginia Central Railway Trail from the cul-de-sac of Springwood Drive. Also, a bike repair station will be installed at Alum Spring Park.

The timeline

This project is estimated to cost $2.37 million. A contractor hasn’t been hired yet. According to VDOT’s timeline, they’ll open the bidding to contractors in November 2023, construction will start in the spring of 2024, and the project will be complete in November 2024.

How to comment

There will be an in-person public hearing on July 14 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Dorothy Hart Community Center. That's located at 408 Canal Street Fredericksburg, VA 22401. If you attend, you can review displays, proposed plans and discuss questions with VDOT and City of Fredericksburg staff. You can also submit any written comments.

Otherwise, you can direct your comments to Anastasia Kapitan, VDOT Project Manager, at 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 or fred.comments@vdot.virginia.gov. If you send an email add “Twin Lake/Kensington Connector” in the subject line.You can also use the comment form provided here.

The comment period is open and runs through July 25.

