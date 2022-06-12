Car crashes into trooper patrol car and disabled vehicle on I-664

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19K7K8_0g83m4tB00
June 10 crash on I-664 in Newport NewsVirginia State Police

In Newport News, a Virginia state trooper and the driver of a disabled vehicle had to be transported to a local hospital after another driver crashed into their cars Friday morning on I-664 near Exit 6, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Facebook.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the state trooper was sitting in his patrol car on I-664 behind a disabled vehicle. They were on the shoulder of the highway waiting for assistance to arrive when a Hyundai ran off the road, the VSP statement said. It allegedly hit the trooper’s car first then struck the disabled vehicle.

The emergency equipment on the trooper’s vehicle was activated, 3WTKR said officials later confirmed.

Both the trooper and the driver he was assisting were taken to the hospital. VSP deemed their injuries non-life-threatening. Later that evening, 13 News Now reported that both the trooper and the driver are expected to be okay.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata accused of hitting them is Richard Hedgepath, a 42-year-old from Charlottesville, 3WTKR reported. Hedgepath has been charged with reckless driving that report added.

Fatal crashes increasing

Meanwhile, last week VSP was using its Facebook page last week to call attention to fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Fatal crashes in the country were up in 2020, a June 9 post said. And preliminary estimates put the 2021 total at 42,915, a 10.5% increase. And some regions are seeing a double-digit increase, VSP’s June 7 post said.

