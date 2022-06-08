Urbanna, VA

Boat the Chesapeake Bay w/out owning a boat thanks to new boat club location in Urbanna

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LezQ_0g4g9VP500
A boat in the Rappahannock River near the ChesapeakeCourtesy of Leslie Johnston (CC 2.0)

Starting June 9, there will be an option to take a boat out into the Chesapeake Bay without actually owning a boat. Carefree Boat Club of Central Virginia is adding Urbanna Boat Yard & Marina in Middlesex County to its list of locations.

Carefree Boat Club offers memberships that give individuals unlimited use of its fleet of boats. As a member, you select the location where you want to claim a boat, and it will be gassed up and left in a slip for you.

Before June 9, members could access the company’s boats at Anchor Point Marina on the Appomattox River in Hopewell, Kingsland Marina on the James River at Osborne Landing in E. Henrico, and Sturgeon Creek Marina on Lake Anna in Spotsylvania.

Now, the company is adding a fourth location in Urbanna, a media release announced. And it will not only be their first location in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck region but it will be their first location accessing the Chesapeake Bay.

“The Chesapeake Bay and the Rappahannock River have been on our expansion radar for a long time, and we’re delighted to set anchors in this boater’s paradise,” said Timothy Baker, managing partner and co-owner of Carefree Boat Club of Central Virginia via press release.

“Boat Club members can now experience saltwater boating in our network, and it’s only about an hour’s drive for many who live around Richmond. This new access point also will greatly appeal to residents living on or visiting the Middle Peninsula or Northern Neck, who might not have access to boat ownership or rentals,” he added.

The company’s boat selection, according to the media release, ranges from a Sailfish center console model to deck boats and bowriders.

In addition to eliminating the long list of costs associated with owning a boat, including boat tax, insurance, slip fees and cleaning, the company offers its membership to people with zero boating experience. On-site training in boat safety, boat operations and licenses are provided.

Further, Carefree Boat Club of Central Virginia is part of the larger Carefree Boat Club family, and because of that members can enjoy reciprocity at locations worldwide.

When boating in Urbanna, boat members will have easy access to the waterfront Portside Grill on Urbanna Creek at the marina, and there are also three waterfront apartments available for rent year-round.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story!

Did You See: Numbers of blue crabs in Chesapeake Bay are at a record low?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Carefree Boat Club locations# Carefree Boat Club Urbanna# Carefree Boat Club Urbanna lau# Boat club Middle Peninsula Nor# Carefree Boat Club of Central

Comments / 0

Published by

Seen. Heard. Reported.

Kilmarnock, VA
1511 followers

More from Watchful Eye

Virginia State

Car crashes into trooper patrol car and disabled vehicle on I-664

June 10 crash on I-664 in Newport NewsVirginia State Police. In Newport News, a Virginia state trooper and the driver of a disabled vehicle had to be transported to a local hospital after another driver crashed into their cars Friday morning on I-664 near Exit 6, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Facebook.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Re-imagined and reopened with 50% more exhibition space

After a project investing $30 million to renovate the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC), it has reopened. The Richmond-based museum underwent the most extensive and transformative renovation in the institution’s nearly 200-year history, according to a museum press release. And the museum, which houses over 9 million objects, is offering a dramatically renewed, innovative and welcoming experience that presents history "through a fresh and accessible lens."

Read full story
Fredericksburg, VA

Music on the Steps has started: free concert series in Fredericksburg

Enjoy open-air, Monday evening concerts in Fredericksburg with family and friends.Public domain. Music and books may have many things in common. But there’s one more thing they’ll share this summer, and that’s where they’re offered, at least in Fredericksburg.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

US DOT gives $58 million for Richmond-to-Raleigh (R2R) rail project

A view from the platform at Richmond's Main St. StationAll rights reserved by KnowGoodMedia. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $58 million grant to improve rail travel between Richmond, VA and Raleigh, NC.

Read full story
Virginia State

USDA grants Virginia Tech researchers +$633,000 to study farm-to-fork food waste

Courtesy of Nick Saltmarsh (CC 2.0) Between 30% and 40% of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted, according to the USDA. That has “far-reaching impacts on society” as wholesome food that could be used to feed people in need goes to the landfill instead. Not to mention that throughout the supply chain resources such as land, water, labor, and energy are used for tons upon tons of food that ends up as garbage, the USDA points out.

Read full story
Spotsylvania County, VA

Spotsylvania man turns himself in after fatal hit and run

The search for the suspect in a Spotsylvania hit and run case quickly came to an end after a man came forward and turned himself in. On June 1, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office (SSO) issued a media release asking for the public’s assistance identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia awards $300,000 to projects to improve access to fresh food

This week, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service (VDACS) announced that $300,000 is being awarded for six projects that aim to improve underserved communities' access to fresh food.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginians saving $229.8 million a month working from home, data show

Convenience isn’t the only benefit of working from home. It’s also a smart money move for many. Americans are saving over $11 billion per month working remotely, new research from CouponBirds show.

Read full story
1 comments
Fredericksburg, VA

I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is finished + Fly-over video

View of I-95 at the Rappahannock River facing northbound between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford CountyCourtesy of VDOT. Construction on the Interstate 95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is complete, VDOT announced in an email yesterday.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke offering hepatitis A vaccine again amid another restaurant-linked case

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle (CC 2.0) For the second time within a week, Roanoke City Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccinations to individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia launching Click It or Ticket before Memorial Day with 'high-visibility enforcement'

If you’re going to be on Virginia roadways leading up to Memorial Day or during the week afterward, be prepared for the possibility of seeing an increased police presence. Local law enforcement, Virginia State Police and DMV are partnering on a Click It or Ticket campaign, which will run through June 5, DMV announced in a media release.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia is issuing P-EBT benefits for 2021-22 school year but eligibility requirements changed

Courtesy of WoodleyWonderWorks (CC2.0) Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) began issuing retroactive Pandemic EBT benefits on May 25. This cycle of benefits is being offered for eligible absences during the months of September - October 2021.

Read full story
13 comments

Blue crabs in Chesapeake Bay at "record low"

Courtesy of bigbirdz (CC 2.0) Every winter, a dredge survey is conducted at 1,500 sampling sites throughout the Chesapeake Bay to assess the blue crab population. The results for 2022 are in and suggest Virginia’s crabbers may experience a low harvest this year, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) warned.

Read full story
Virginia State

NOAA selects Virginia's Middle Peninsula for habitat and climate change resiliency effort

Virginia Sea Grant (CC 2.0) Virginia’s Middle Peninsula has been selected as NOAA’s next Habitat Focus Area (HFA), the agency revealed. NOAA explains that its HFAs are places where it focuses programs and investments to address a high priority habitat issue. Those issues are addressed by applying science and solutions on the ground and in the water to help communities protect and restore valuable natural resources.

Read full story
Richmond County, VA

Richmond County denies application for Sharps Session music festival

At their monthly meeting, Richmond County supervisors unanimously shot down an application for a three-day music and camping event that was set to held in June in Sharps. In the application for the event, called Sharps Session 22.0, Maggie Dooling stated that up to 500 people were expected to attend, and they would have the option to camp onsite at the Sharps Road property.

Read full story
2 comments
Fredericksburg, VA

Complete lane closures I-95 south in Stafford May 19 - 20, Fredericksburg lane reopens

Repaired area near mile marker 131Courtesy of VDOT. Prepare for major delays if you’re planning to use I-95 southbound in Stafford tonight, May 19. VDOT announced that between midnight and 3 a.m. traffic will be completely stopped in all southbound lanes near exit 140 (Courthouse Road).

Read full story
Virginia State

BBB warns consumers about free CBD product trials

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to beware of “tricky” free trial offers for CBD products. In an email alert, BBB Central Virginia said the BBB Scam Tracker has received dozens of reports from frustrated people who thought they were ordering a free trial of CBD, but instead that free offer cost some people hundreds of dollars.

Read full story
Fredericksburg, VA

Lane closures in Fredericksburg region extended due to unforeseen problems

VDOT issued travel alerts announcing there will be extended closures in two work areas in the Fredericksburg region. In Fredericksburg, along I-95 southbound, one of the local travel lanes will be closed 24/7 until May 20.

Read full story
Mathews, VA

Coast Guard will move assets from Mathews Milford Haven station

Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant DeVuyst, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Coast Guard plans to temporarily move some of its assets from the Station Milford Haven in Mathews while much-needed work is done on the Route 223 Bridge, U.S. Representative Rob Wittman announced.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy