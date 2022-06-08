Boat the Chesapeake Bay w/out owning a boat thanks to new boat club location in Urbanna

A boat in the Rappahannock River near the Chesapeake Courtesy of Leslie Johnston (CC 2.0)

Starting June 9, there will be an option to take a boat out into the Chesapeake Bay without actually owning a boat. Carefree Boat Club of Central Virginia is adding Urbanna Boat Yard & Marina in Middlesex County to its list of locations.

Carefree Boat Club offers memberships that give individuals unlimited use of its fleet of boats. As a member, you select the location where you want to claim a boat, and it will be gassed up and left in a slip for you.

Before June 9, members could access the company’s boats at Anchor Point Marina on the Appomattox River in Hopewell, Kingsland Marina on the James River at Osborne Landing in E. Henrico, and Sturgeon Creek Marina on Lake Anna in Spotsylvania.

Now, the company is adding a fourth location in Urbanna, a media release announced. And it will not only be their first location in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck region but it will be their first location accessing the Chesapeake Bay.

“The Chesapeake Bay and the Rappahannock River have been on our expansion radar for a long time, and we’re delighted to set anchors in this boater’s paradise,” said Timothy Baker, managing partner and co-owner of Carefree Boat Club of Central Virginia via press release.

“Boat Club members can now experience saltwater boating in our network, and it’s only about an hour’s drive for many who live around Richmond. This new access point also will greatly appeal to residents living on or visiting the Middle Peninsula or Northern Neck, who might not have access to boat ownership or rentals,” he added.

The company’s boat selection, according to the media release, ranges from a Sailfish center console model to deck boats and bowriders.

In addition to eliminating the long list of costs associated with owning a boat, including boat tax, insurance, slip fees and cleaning, the company offers its membership to people with zero boating experience. On-site training in boat safety, boat operations and licenses are provided.

Further, Carefree Boat Club of Central Virginia is part of the larger Carefree Boat Club family, and because of that members can enjoy reciprocity at locations worldwide.

When boating in Urbanna, boat members will have easy access to the waterfront Portside Grill on Urbanna Creek at the marina, and there are also three waterfront apartments available for rent year-round.

