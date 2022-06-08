Music on the Steps has started: free concert series in Fredericksburg

Enjoy open-air, Monday evening concerts in Fredericksburg with family and friends. Public domain

Music and books may have many things in common. But there’s one more thing they’ll share this summer, and that’s where they’re offered, at least in Fredericksburg.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library kicked off its 37th annual Music on the Steps concert series on June 6 with a performance by Elby Brass, a group offering funk, soul and shout-along favorites.

If you missed Elby Brass, you can get a glimpse of the performance on the library's website. But better than that, there are numerous opportunities to catch other concerts on the lineup this summer.

Here’s the remaining schedule:

June 13: bŌn (Members of Acoustic Onion) - Premier Virginia Soul + R&B

June 27: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy - Americana, folk, Celtic, rock, jazz, + original

July 11: Steven Gellman Trio - Folk singer-songwriter with original songs & homespun stories

July 18: Colonial Seafood - Ukulele-driven Americana

July 25: Nick McAlister - Classic rock, blues, country & originals

August 1: Angela Easterling Duo - Rootsy, refreshing, & homespun tunes

August 8: Spanglish Latin American Band - American jazz, bossanova, salsa, samba, bachata, cumbia, & Latin jazz

August 15: Dixie Power Trio - New Orleans jazz, zydeco, Cajun, street parade, & Louisiana-style funk

August 22: Harry Wilson Quartet - Classic jazz

August 29: Denim-n-Lace - A variety of music, from country to rock

All concerts are held on Mondays from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at CRRL’s branch located at 1201 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, 22401.

