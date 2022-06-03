Spotsylvania man turns himself in after fatal hit and run

Stephanas RennickSpotsylvania Sheriff's Office

The search for the suspect in a Spotsylvania hit and run case quickly came to an end after a man came forward and turned himself in.

On June 1, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office (SSO) issued a media release asking for the public’s assistance identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash.

A day earlier, police were dispatched to an area near Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive where they found a deceased male with visible injuries on the side of the road just east of the intersection.

The deceased individual was identified as 32-year-old Keith Lawrence Ballard of Burke, VA, and the SSO reconstruction team determined he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Harrison Rd.

The driver left the scene before the police arrived, but due to “violent impact,” the driver left behind several parts of the vehicle. From that, investigators concluded that they needed to look for a 2012-2013 Silver Hyundai Azera with significant front-end and passenger side damage, the media release stated.

The day after SSO issued the call for the public’s help, the accused, Stephanas Rennick, 31, of Spotsylvania turned himself in “after seeing the media release,” an update from the sheriff’s office said.

Rennick was charged with felony hit and run causing injury or death and was locked up in Rappahannock Regional Jail under a secure bond. Meanwhile, investigators found the suspected vehicle at Rennick’s home, and it had “considerable damage consistent with evidence left at the scene,” the sheriff’s office update stated.

Although Rennick has been charged, the investigation is still ongoing.

Did You See: Virginia State Police seeking info in Caroline County cold case?

