Ladysmith rest area reopened to trucks, oversize vehicles

View of Ladysmith rest area improvements Courtesy of VDOT

Trucks, trailers, buses and other oversize vehicles can once again park at the I-95 Southbound Ladysmith Safety Rest Area, which is located at mile marker 108 in Caroline County.

A project is underway to expand the number of parking spaces for trucks and other large commercial vehicles from 20 to 45 spaces. VDOT had previously announced that it would temporarily close the truck parking lot twice in April to safely complete concrete work. Those closures also allowed the crews to accelerate construction, VDOT said today in the media release announcing the parking lot reopened.

In addition to the oversize parking, the Ladysmith rest area offers 55 parking spaces for cars and four handicapped-accessible parking spaces.

However, although the parking lot has reopened to oversize vehicles, the work isn’t done and construction will continue. Weather permitting, the truck parking lot expansion project is expected to be complete in summer 2022, VDOT's release said.

Caroline County traffic changes next week

VDOT also announced today that there will be two smaller projects within Caroline County next week that affect traffic flow.

On Route 1 northbound, there will be a single lane closure between Ladysmith Road and Collins Boulevard for pipe work Monday – Thursday from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

On Route 207, Rogers Clark Boulevard, there will be a single lane closure for a routine bridge inspection along Route 207 between the intersections with Ladysmith Road and Route 301. This will occur Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

