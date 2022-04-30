Old Plank Rd. and other lane closures in Spotsylvania: Week of May 1

On Monday, May 2, in Spotsylvania, construction will begin on the Old Plank Road turn lane project.

VDOT will begin working to reconstruct the westbound right turn lane on Old Plank Road, Rt.610, to Ashleigh Park Blvd, the department announced via media release. The turn lane will be built offset from the travel lane to improve sight distance for left turns from Ashleigh Park Blvd. This project will improve drainage at that intersection. Plus, it will add a new sidewalk with a handicap-accessible ramp, the department said.

Crews will work Monday through Friday. During peak morning and afternoon hours on those days, all travel lanes will be open. But there will be single-lane closures during the daytime and overnight hours.

Work on this project is expected to run into July, and VDOT gave a heads-up that periodic weekend work will be needed.

Other lane closures in Spotsylvania next week include:

· Right turn lane closure on Rt. 1 at Market Street Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for traffic signal work.

· Mobile lane closures on Harrison Road between Salem Church Road/Leavells Road and Gordon Road for pavement marking work and work zone cleanup Sunday - Friday from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

· Lane closure on Mine Road between Norfolk Way and Lansdowne Road Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for permit work.

· Alternating lane closures on Piedmont Drive between Harrison Road and Smith Station Road Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for milling and paving.

Surface treatment will be underway in numerous locations where flagging crews will alternate, one-way traffic near the work zone. These include:

Arrowpoint

Piedmont Square

Route 642 near Route 612

Route 692 near Massaponax Church Road

Route 747 between Route 1726 and Massaponax Church Road

Route 705 near Massaponax Church Road

Millwood

Waterford

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story!

Did You Know: Virginia is considering a fine for parking at electric charging stations?