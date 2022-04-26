I-95 lane closures, detours and major delays for week of April 25

This week will bring another round of major overnight delays on I-95, VDOT warned in an email notice.

Starting April 25, the bridge demolition of the American Legion Road overpass in Stafford County will require full traffic stops on I-95 northbound and southbound, VDOT said in Monday's announcement. The American Legion Road overpass is located at mile marker 138, between exit 136, Centreport Parkway, and exit 140, Courthouse Road.

Crews will stop traffic intermittently between midnight and 3 a.m. Each stop can last up to 30 minutes, VDOT’s notice added.

This replacement work is underway to allow crews to build two reversible high occupancy toll lanes in the I-95 median. Express lanes are being extended from its southern terminus point at exit 143, Route 610, to the vicinity of exit 133, Route 17.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 26, crews will be lifting and installing bridge beams for the future access point to the express lanes at the exit 148 Quantico interchange. According to VDOT, for the sake of safety, the express lanes facility will close at exit 150, Joplin Road, in Prince William County at 10 p.m. while that work is being done. Traffic using the southbound express lanes will be detoured to the general purpose lanes until 4 a.m.

The beam installation work at exit 148, will also lead to I-95 northbound being reduced to one lane from exit 143 to exit 148 each evening through Friday, April 29.

Road crews will be finishing paving work on I-95 southbound near the exit 130, Route 3, interchange, which will require double lane closures on local and through lanes, VDOT explained. And the department added that they will also need to close entrance and exit ramps at that interchange. During the ramp closures, drivers will be directed to detour, which are scheduled between midnight and 3 a.m.

Whether permitting, this week’s I-95 lane closures and traffic changes in the Fredericksburg / Northern Virginia region are as follows:

Monday, April 25 – Tuesday, April 26

· I-95 Northbound and Southbound at exit 148 Quantico to exit 143 Route 610

o 9 p.m. – Single lane closure on I-95 northbound and southbound

o 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

o 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

· I-95 Southbound at exit 140 Courthouse Road to exit 136 Centreport Parkway

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops for up to 30 minutes at a time

o 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

· I-95 Southbound at Exit 130 Route 3 local and through Lanes

o 9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

o 10 p.m. – Double lane closure both local and through lanes

o 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and though lanes

o 3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Tuesday, April 26 – Wednesday, April 27

· Express Lanes Southbound at exit 150 Joplin Road in Prince William

o 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – All express lanes southbound traffic will be detoured to general purpose lanes at the interchange.

· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 Route 610 to exit 148 Quantico

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

· I-95 Northbound and Southbound at exit 140 Courthouse Road to exit 136 Centreport Parkway

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

o 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

· I-95 Southbound at Exit 130 Route 3 local and through Lanes

o 9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

o 10 p.m. – Double lane closure both local and through lanes

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Route 3 westbound entrance ramp closure

o 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and though lanes

o 3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Wednesday, April 27 – Thursday, April 28

· Express Lanes Southbound at exit 150 Joplin Road

o 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – All express lanes southbound traffic will be detoured to general purpose lanes at the interchange.

· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 Garrisonville Road to exit 148 Quantico

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

· I-95 Northbound and Southbound at exit 140 Courthouse Road to exit 136 Centreport Parkway

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

o 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

· I-95 Southbound at Exit 130 Route 3 local and through Lanes

o 9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

o 10 p.m. – Double lane closure both local and through lanes

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Entrance or exit ramp closure

o 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and though lanes

o 3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Thursday, April 28 – Friday, April 29

· Express Lanes Southbound at exit 150 Joplin Road

o 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – All express lanes southbound traffic will be detoured to general purpose lanes at the interchange.

· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 Garrisonville Road to exit 148 Quantico

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

· I-95 Northbound and Southbound at exit 140 Courthouse Road to exit 136 Centreport Parkway

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time

o 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

VDOT encourages those with destinations outside of the Fredericksburg region to take alternate routes while this overnight work is underway.

