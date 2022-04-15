Why flags in Virginia will fly half-staff on April 16

Candlelight vigil outside Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall Courtesy of Kate Wellington (CC 2.0)

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that all state and local government buildings and grounds fly flags half-staff on April 16 in respect and memory of the 15th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting.

The order applies to the state and U.S. flags and will extend from sunrise to sunset, a flag order from the governor’s office states.

Virginia Tech shooting

On April 16, 2007, a 23-year-old named Seung-Hui Cho who was then a Virginia Tech student embarked on a two-part shooting at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg that left 32 people dead and over a dozen wounded, History.com notes.

The timestamp on a package that was sent to NBC News indicated on that day Cho mailed the materials from a post office between the first and second round of shootings, History.com added. That package contained photos of Cho wielding a gun and a video “in which he ranted about wealthy ‘brats.,’” the site says.

Shortly after the second round of shootings, Cho reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Virginia Tech Remembrance Run

This year, the annual Remembrance Run that’s held in honor of the victims will return to an in-person event for the first time since the pandemic, the university announced.

Those who are interested in participating in the 3.2-mile journey don’t have to run, the announcement said noting that you are welcome to walk, jog, or push a stroller the entire route.

You also don’t have to be registered. You can wake up Saturday morning and show up at the run, the school said.

The event will kick off at 9:43 a.m. with a moment of silence near the April 16 memorial on the Drillfield.

Do You Know: Why Flags Flew Half-Staff in Virginia on April 6?

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story!