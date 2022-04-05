Why flags in Virginia will fly half-mast on April 6

Flags in Virginia will fly half-staff on April 6 “in respect and memory” of Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton who was killed in the line of duty, an order from Governor Glenn Youngkin announced.

Sutton, 24, had recently graduated from the basic police academy and was still in training, WTVR News 6, reported. Last Wednesday, he was transporting a person who had been taken into custody and was traveling on Wilkinson Rd. in Henrico when the driver of a truck traveling on Chamberlayne Avenue crashed into the police cruiser near the intersection. Both vehicles spun around in the road and a third vehicle became involved in the incident, WTVR also noted.

In total, four people were transported to the hospital. All three of the individuals in the police cruiser, which included the person detained and Sutton's partner, were deemed to have life-threatening injuries, according to WTVR, and Sutton later died.

Today, Youngkin ordered that the Virginia and United States flags be flown half-mast on April 6 from sunrise to sunset.

This will mark the second time within a single month that Youngkin has ordered the flag to be lowered for a fallen officer.

On March 19, flags were flown half-staff for Covington Police officer Caleb Ogilvie who, as reported on this channel, was killed during a violent exchange while responding to an incident at a convenience store.

