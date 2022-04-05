Body of missing senior found in Westmoreland

William Sylvester Hopewell Courtesy of Virginia State Police

The remains of a 73-year-old Colonial Beach man who had been reported missing were found last Tuesday, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a follow-up press release.

Last week, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to announce that William Sylvester Hopewell was missing. VSP followed up with a media alert saying the agency had initiated an investigation into the disappearance of the elderly man at the request of Westmoreland authorities.

Both agencies stated that Hopewell was last seen on March 16 walking along Macedonia Road in Westmoreland. That was also the last time anyone in his family had spoken to him, and then, the conversation was by phone, VSP noted.

However, during the time that Hopewell was deemed missing, there were “multiple irregular transactions related to his credit/debit cards,” the agency also added.

Although VSP was investigating the disappearance and urged the public to contact them with any information, the media release said Hopewell’s disappearance couldn’t be handled as a Senior Alert, because “the gentleman does not suffer from a cognitive impairment, as required by law."

VSP has now revealed that while officers were conducting a grounds search on and around Hopewell’s residence in the 800 block of Macedonia Lane they found the man’s body. His remains have been sent to medical examiner’s office in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

VSP said it is now conducting a death investigation and is asking anyone with information to call them (804) 609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Information can be provided anonymously.

