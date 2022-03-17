Over 16 lbs. of cocaine seized at Port of Norfolk

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFYlu_0eiFn6hQ00
Customs and Border Patrol photo by Jerry Glaser

On March 10, the feds received a heads-up that narcotics were possibly onboard a vessel arriving at the Port of Norfolk. The following day, when that ship arrived officers and agents boarded to conduct an investigation and discovered cocaine, an ICE media release revealed.

The discovery came in the form of seven brick-shaped packages, a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) further explained. Inside, was a powdery white substance and field-testing identified it as cocaine, the statement said.

In total, the packages weighed about 16.5 pounds, and the street value was estimated to be over $225,000, the two agencies said.

“With this seizure, we not only removed a significant amount of cocaine from circulation, but we also sent a message to drug traffickers that the Port of Norfolk is closed for business,” said Special Agent in Charge, Ray Villanueva of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. in the CBP statement. “We are proud to have partnered with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to make this seizure happen. When our organizations work together, we represent a formidable threat to drug traffickers and a reminder to the American public that they are well protected,” he continued.

This seizure was part of a joint operation headed by CBP's Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at the Port of Norfolk and the Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Border Enforcement Security Task Force. And “this operation was an outstanding example of how CBP and our federal law enforcement partners remain ever vigilant. CBP officers work vigilantly every day to intercept dangerous drugs and contraband as part of efforts to protect the American people," said Mark J. Laria Norfolk Area Port Director in the ICE release.

In addition to the inspection, the ship’s captain and agent were interviewed by BEST, a multi-agency task force, regarding the crew and what led to the discovery, ICE also revealed.

The investigation is now being handled by HSI Norfolk.

-----

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT: The federal prison sentences in two Virginia card-skimming cases this month?

