King George, VA

Juvenile arrested in King George's Sheetz carjacking

Watchful Eye

A juvenile was arrested in connection with the carjacking at Sheetz in King George, the King George Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook today.

As previously reported on this channel, at about 5 a.m., on January 31, a Sheetz employee arrived at work and was confronted by two males who had their faces covered. The pair demanded that the worker give up his vehicle, an orange 2017 Hyundai Tucson. The worker complied and was not harmed.

Later that afternoon, King George Sheriff’s Office announced the vehicle was recovered, but the investigation continued.

On Wednesday, in an update, King George Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook again to announce that on February 20, King George Sheriff’s Office, Westmoreland Sheriff’s Office, Colonial Beach Police and members of the Virginia State Police tactical team partnered for a joint operation that was seeking to address multiple criminal investigations.

During that effort, they served search warrants at two homes in Colonial Beach, which resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old who was charged with armed carjacking for the incident at Sheetz.

Suspect shoots at police

The search warrants in this joint operation were executed only three days after Colonial Beach Police Department issued a bulletin on Facebook announcing officers from the department attempted to make contact with “two suspicious individuals” who fled. After additional officers arrived on the scene to help search for the pair, one of the individuals shot at a police officer.

The officer was not hit and did not return fire, the bulletin said. After the incident, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office was brought in and is now taking the lead in an ongoing investigation, the post added.

