Virginia counties condemn organ harvesting in China

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bs0Lx_0dOuV5D300
Image Courtesy: CMSRC, Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike

In October, Essex County voted in favor of a resolution to educate residents and the community about the risks of traveling to China for organ transplants due to reports of forced organ harvesting.

This month, Northumberland, another rural county in eastern Virginia, also backed a similar resolution after hearing about the human rights abuses against a woman who practiced Falun Gong in China. Falon Gong is a spiritual practice rooted in Buddhism.

Connie Reed, one of the women who petitioned Northumberland to take action, explained that her companion, who was present but didn't speak, was imprisoned along with 20 other Falon Gong practitioners. Her husband was killed trying to protect her, and she was not only forced into years of slave labor but was blood tested to determine her compatibility for organ harvesting.

Both counties’ resolutions note that the Chinese Communist Party has embarked on an intensive, nationwide persecution campaign to eradicate Falun Gong, and the issue of organ harvesting in China has been recognized on an international basis. One report, according to the county documents, estimated state-sponsored organ transplants to be occurring on an “industrial scale.”

Both Essex and Northumberland condemned this persecution. And they deemed that individuals and the medical community need to be informed about the risks of traveling to China for organ transplants, which some people choose to do when they are placed on transplant waiting lists in the U.S. The counties note that they want “to help prevent local citizens from becoming accomplices to illegal forced organ harvesting.”

The county resolutions also note that their resolutions will be sent to both state and U.S. representatives.

Such resolutions are gaining support across Virginia. A Daily Progress article announcing that Madison County had signed an organ harvesting resolution noted that Shenandoah, Frederick, Prince William, Warren, Fauquier, Fairfax and Loudoun counties have also passed similar resolutions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
organ harvesting ChinaChina organ harvesting resolutChina organ harvesting resolutNorthumberland VAEssex VA

Comments / 0

Published by

Seen. Heard. Reported.

Kilmarnock, VA
74 followers

More from Watchful Eye

Essex County, VA

Essex County lynching memorialized with roadside marker

Image from the soil collection projectMiddle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society of VA. An event was held on Saturday, Dec. 18 to unveil a historical marker in Center Cross memorializing the only known lynching in Essex County, that of an African American man named Thomas Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

President Lyndon Johnson's daughter suffers burns in house fire

President Lydon Johnson’s daughter, Lynda Robb, was injured in a two-alarm fire at the Northern Virginia home she shared with her husband Charles Robb, who is a former Virginia governor and former U.S. senator.

Read full story
Virginia State

Hearing scheduled in Richmond County buggy crash

Scene of buggy crash in EmmertonCourtesy Virginia State Police. In October, a horse-drawn buggy on Route 3 in Richmond County was rear-ended by a Jeep Cherokee near Folly Neck Rd.

Read full story
Kilmarnock, VA

Santa drive-by in Lancaster County

Not only will Santa be coming to Lancaster before Christmas, but he’ll be doing a drive-by through the county. On Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Santa will start his journey in Lively and then head to Kilmarnock and Irvington before ending the tour in White Stone.

Read full story
King George, VA

King George man sentenced for dog fighting conspiracy

The fourth man in a federal dog-fighting conspiracy was sentenced Thursday. Although his sentence was lighter than those for the other three men, it wasn’t as lenient as he hoped.

Read full story
1 comments
King George, VA

Traffic stop turns fatal in King George

In King George County, what began as an attempt to make a traffic stop turned into a fatal incident. On Friday, Dec. 3, at about 7:40 p.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle that was driving recklessly on Dahlgren Rd. The officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. The driver was not only allegedly passing other vehicles on a double yellow line, but he also was traveling more than 20 mph over the speed limit, reported Kecia Wharton, First Sgt. with King George Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Gets 66th nature preserve

Governor Ralph Northam addresses the crowd during the dedication ceremonyPhoto Credit: Office of the Governor: Jack Mayer. Two days before Thanksgiving Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam dedicated Piney Grove Flatwoods as Virginia’s 66th natural area preserve.

Read full story
2 comments
Colonial Beach, VA

Fairfax man arrested for church arson in Colonial Beach

On Sunday, November 28, at about 9 a.m. Westmoreland County police were called to respond to a report of arson at the Maranatha Baptist Church located on Stoney Knoll in Colonial Beach, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments
Northumberland County, VA

Arrest in shooting that hit Northumberland bus

Northumberland County police have made an arrest for a shooting that occurred in Sunnybank. On November 1, at night, gunfire hit a parked school bus. Bullets struck the side, windshield and a headlight, according to WTVR News 6. The residence where the bus was parked and four more vehicles were also hit, Northumberland Echo revealed this week.

Read full story
Richmond County, VA

Richmond County Will Start Regulating Airbnb Rentals

There will be no more free reign on running Airbnb rentals in Richmond County, VA starting January 1, 2022. Currently, Richmond County doesn’t have regulations for renting homes or rooms on platforms like Airbnb. But this month, the board of supervisors approved a short-term rental ordinance. Once it goes into effect at the beginning of the year, property owners will need to apply, pay a $100 fee annually, and the property will be added to a registry.

Read full story
Colonial Beach, VA

Northern Neck adventure and tourism app kicks off with skateboard event

Naked Neck Adventures hosts skateboard event in Colonial BeachNaked Neck Adventures/KnowGood Media. Navigating the Northern Neck has gotten easier thanks to Naked Neck Adventures’ new recreation and tourism app, which will aggregate the goods and services offered across Virginia’s upper peninsula.

Read full story
Warsaw, VA

Food bank in Warsaw, VA begins switch to solar power

Healthy Harvest Food Bank's new rooftop solar arrayWatchful Eye. Healthy Harvest Food Bank started its transition to solar power by adding 90 solar panels to the roof of its Warsaw, Virginia facility.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy