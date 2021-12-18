Virginia counties condemn organ harvesting in China

In October, Essex County voted in favor of a resolution to educate residents and the community about the risks of traveling to China for organ transplants due to reports of forced organ harvesting.

This month, Northumberland, another rural county in eastern Virginia, also backed a similar resolution after hearing about the human rights abuses against a woman who practiced Falun Gong in China. Falon Gong is a spiritual practice rooted in Buddhism.

Connie Reed, one of the women who petitioned Northumberland to take action, explained that her companion, who was present but didn't speak, was imprisoned along with 20 other Falon Gong practitioners. Her husband was killed trying to protect her, and she was not only forced into years of slave labor but was blood tested to determine her compatibility for organ harvesting.

Both counties’ resolutions note that the Chinese Communist Party has embarked on an intensive, nationwide persecution campaign to eradicate Falun Gong, and the issue of organ harvesting in China has been recognized on an international basis. One report, according to the county documents, estimated state-sponsored organ transplants to be occurring on an “industrial scale.”

Both Essex and Northumberland condemned this persecution. And they deemed that individuals and the medical community need to be informed about the risks of traveling to China for organ transplants, which some people choose to do when they are placed on transplant waiting lists in the U.S. The counties note that they want “to help prevent local citizens from becoming accomplices to illegal forced organ harvesting.”

The county resolutions also note that their resolutions will be sent to both state and U.S. representatives.

Such resolutions are gaining support across Virginia. A Daily Progress article announcing that Madison County had signed an organ harvesting resolution noted that Shenandoah, Frederick, Prince William, Warren, Fauquier, Fairfax and Loudoun counties have also passed similar resolutions.