Santa drive-by in Lancaster County

Not only will Santa be coming to Lancaster before Christmas, but he’ll be doing a drive-by through the county.

On Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Santa will start his journey in Lively and then head to Kilmarnock and Irvington before ending the tour in White Stone.

Santa will not be stopping in any of the towns during this drive-by event. “Families are encouraged to line the streets in their cars or stand on the sidewalks of Kilmarnock, Irvington and White Stone and wave to Santa as he rides in style from town to town,” said Kilmarnock Mayor Mae Umphlett. Families are also asked to ensure they’re social distancing and to make sure all children stay on the sidewalks and near adults at all times.

Santa’s drive-by is an event developed by the Town of Kilmarnock and executed in partnership with Lancaster County’s first responder agencies.

Christmas activities in Kilmarnock

This event comes less than two weeks after Kilmarnock turned Towne Centre Park into a Winter Wonderland. That ticketed event sold out as families were eager to have their little ones to have a North Pole experience close to home.

In addition to manufactured snow, the Winter Wonderland boasted a layout to imitate various workshops in the North Pole. There were stations for jewelry making, ornament making and reindeer games.

This year, the local chamber of commerce also held its hometown-famous Christmas parade, which is believed to be the oldest lighted Christmas parade in the state of Virginia having run for over 40 years.