King George man sentenced for dog fighting conspiracy

The fourth man in a federal dog-fighting conspiracy was sentenced Thursday. Although his sentence was lighter than those for the other three men, it wasn’t as lenient as he hoped.

Earlier this year, Carlos Harvey, a life-long King George resident, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to engage in dog fighting activities.

In 2016, Harvey helped plan and arranged to host a dog fight at a family member’s house in King George. Two dogs died from fighting at that event. Over the next two years, Harvey admitted that he bred dogs, trained dogs to fight, and attended dog fighting events.

Harvey and three co-conspirators in the case were raided in July 2018. Chester Moody and Emmanuel Powe, both Maryland residents at the time, fought dogs during the King George fight. They each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in dog fighting activities. Moody received one year and a day, and Powe received an 18-month sentence.

Odell Anderson not only fought his dog at the King George event but also brought his seven-year-old son. He was convicted of one count of engaging in a dog fighting conspiracy and one count of involving a child under 16 in the viewing of an illegal animal fight. As a result, he got an 18-month sentence.

In documents presented to the court with regards to his sentencing, Harvey said the court should take his cooperation into consideration as it aided the prosecution and saved government resources. He argued that he was only involved in dog fighting activities for two years compared to his co-conspirators who were in the game for five years, so although his role shouldn’t be excused, it shouldn’t be penalized as harshly.

Harvey also pointed out that after the raid in the summer of 2018, he stopped participating in illegal activities. Since that was three years ago, it showed that locking him up was “unnecessary to protect the public or deter future crimes.”

Therefore, Harvey asked the court to sentence him to two years of probation and eight months of home confinement. He said he should be required to pay a $100 special assessment and barred from purchasing domestic animals without court approval.

But a U.S. district court judge for the Eastern District of Virginia chose to sentence him to six months of incarceration, two years of supervised release and 120 hours of community service. He is also prohibited from owning pit-bull style dogs or being involved in any activities that involve dog breeding or training.

