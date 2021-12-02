Virginia Gets 66th nature preserve

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1hRl_0dBlVtoa00
Governor Ralph Northam addresses the crowd during the dedication ceremonyPhoto Credit: Office of the Governor: Jack Mayer

Two days before Thanksgiving Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam dedicated Piney Grove Flatwoods as Virginia’s 66th natural area preserve.

This newest preserve is located just west of Wakefield in Sussex County, and it’s part of a 10,000-acre conservation area that includes Big Woods State Forest, Big Woods Wildlife Management Area, and The Nature Conservancy’s Big Woods.

According to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Piney Grove Flatwoods supports several rare species, including the endangered Red-Cockaded Woodpecker, two amphibians, two plants, and a fish. Through the use of prescribed fire, selective cutting, and the reintroduction of longleaf pine, a patchwork of open pine savannas, isolated wetlands, and swampy bottomlands is taking shape.

The Nature Conservancy received a grant from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation in 2020 to purchase Piney Grove Flatwoods Natural Area Preserve and a Natural Area Deed of Dedication was recorded in September. The deed provides the highest level of permanent land conservation possible in Virginia and prohibits land uses that would harm natural heritage resources.

“We have worked hard to preserve more than 120,000 additional acres to benefit Virginians,” said Northam of the conservation record during his administration, and Virginia has awarded over $21.5 million in land conservation funding and grants on his watch.

“Virginia's natural area preserves have protected many of our rarest ecosystems, water quality, cultural heritage sites, and scenic views. Conservation efforts like this allow species to adapt to changing climates and are key to protecting Virginia’s environment,” the governor said in a statement.

“Permanent protection and management of Piney Grove Flatwoods Natural Area Preserve will benefit animals and plants found in only a handful of places,” said Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Clyde E. Cristman. “This is a conservation success story for Virginia and the entire United States. The Commonwealth could not have a better partner than The Nature Conservancy in protection and stewardship of our natural heritage resources.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Piney Grove FlatwoodsPiney Grove nature preserveVirginia nature preserveSussex County nature preserveRed cockaded woodpecker

Comments / 2

Published by

Seen. Heard. Reported.

Kilmarnock, VA
27 followers

More from Watchful Eye

Colonial Beach, VA

Fairfax man arrested for church arson in Colonial Beach

On Sunday, November 28, at about 9 a.m. Westmoreland County police were called to respond to a report of arson at the Maranatha Baptist Church located on Stoney Knoll in Colonial Beach, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments
Northumberland County, VA

Arrest in shooting that hit Northumberland bus

Northumberland County police have made an arrest for a shooting that occurred in Sunnybank. On November 1, at night, gunfire hit a parked school bus. Bullets struck the side, windshield and a headlight, according to WTVR News 6. The residence where the bus was parked and four more vehicles were also hit, Northumberland Echo revealed this week.

Read full story
Richmond County, VA

Richmond County Will Start Regulating Airbnb Rentals

There will be no more free reign on running Airbnb rentals in Richmond County, VA starting January 1, 2022. Currently, Richmond County doesn’t have regulations for renting homes or rooms on platforms like Airbnb. But this month, the board of supervisors approved a short-term rental ordinance. Once it goes into effect at the beginning of the year, property owners will need to apply, pay a $100 fee annually, and the property will be added to a registry.

Read full story
Colonial Beach, VA

Northern Neck adventure and tourism app kicks off with skateboard event

Naked Neck Adventures hosts skateboard event in Colonial BeachNaked Neck Adventures/KnowGood Media. Navigating the Northern Neck has gotten easier thanks to Naked Neck Adventures’ new recreation and tourism app, which will aggregate the goods and services offered across Virginia’s upper peninsula.

Read full story
Warsaw, VA

Food bank in Warsaw, VA begins switch to solar power

Healthy Harvest Food Bank's new rooftop solar arrayWatchful Eye. Healthy Harvest Food Bank started its transition to solar power by adding 90 solar panels to the roof of its Warsaw, Virginia facility.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy