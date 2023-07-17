Lake Stevens, WA

North Cove Boat Launch and Street Closures Announced for Aquafest 2023: Detours and Alternate Routes Advised

During Aquafest 2023, the North Cove boat launch and nearby streets will be shut. Detour signs will be displayed and attendees are advised to keep an eye on the Aquafest website for the latest information. The North Cove boat launch will be out of service from the evening of July 27th until the evening of July 30th. Davies Beach boat launch will be available for boating needs throughout this period.

Road closures will occur from the early morning of July 28th to the evening of July 30th. Main Street will be affected from the entrance to Jay's Market Shopping Center to 18th St NE, including a closure at 16th St NE, and the City Hall parking lot entrance. Partial lane closure will also happen on N Lakeshore Drive from Mitchell Rd to 123rd Ave NE.

On July 29th, Hartford Drive to Main Street will be closed from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm for the Children’s Parade. The next day, Hartford Drive will again be closed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Main Street from Hartford Drive to 16th St NE, 16th to 127th Ave NE, and 127th Ave NE to 20th Street NE will be affected for the Grand Parade from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm on July 30th.

Attendees of Aquafest 2023 are advised to plan their routes and schedules accordingly to avoid any inconvenience caused by these closures.

Washington State

Over $3 Million Granted to Revive Community Events and Festivals in Washington Amid Pandemic Recovery

The Washington Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Washington Festivals and Events Association (WFEA) and ArtsWA, has provided over $3 million in grants to 200 community events and festivals that were either suspended or had to restart due to the pandemic. The grants target "legacy-level" events, including festivals, civic and holiday celebrations, cultural and heritage events, music festivals, and street and arts fairs that have been in place for five or more years. These events are particularly significant for communities with populations of 100,000 or fewer.

Yakima, WA

Nob Hill Blvd and 16th Ave Intersection Closure for Street Work Project

The Nob Hill Boulevard/16th Avenue intersection will be temporarily shut down for ongoing street work. It's scheduled to close on an upcoming Thursday evening and will re-open the following Friday morning. This closure is part of a larger project that started in late June and is expected to continue until mid-October.

Gig Harbor, WA

Public Hearing for Proposed Single-Family Residential Development on Parr Preliminary Plat in Gig Harbor

The applicant has proposed to divide a vacant 5.84-acre parcel into eight lots for the purpose of single-family residential development. The subdivision plan also includes a public access road, a storm tract, two access tracts, and two open space tracts. These are designed to accommodate the buffer associated with an on-site Type 4 stream.

Washington State

Unmet Quota Prompts Reopening of Recreational Shrimp Fishing in Select Puget Sound Marine Areas

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced that recreational shrimp fishing will reopen in some Puget Sound marine areas, following a review of catch and effort data. WDFW shellfish managers have determined that the quota in multiple marine areas has not been met, permitting additional harvest opportunity. Lead WDFW Puget Sound recreational crustacean biologist, Don Velasquez, indicated that while the spot shrimp fishery has seen average participation this year, there is enough quota left to allow late-season shrimping in certain areas.

Tacoma, WA

Nicole Emery Takes on Role as City Clerk for Tacoma, Leveraging Years of Public Sector Experience

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed Nicole Emery as the City Clerk, effective from August 14, 2023. In her role as City Clerk, Emery will be responsible for overseeing the City Council's agenda and business meetings, the official record of all formal meetings of the City Council, and the integration of all passed ordinances into the Tacoma Municipal Code. She will also serve as the municipal election official for the City of Tacoma and assist in the initiative and referendum process.

Washington State

Washington State Launches Paddle Safe Week to Boost Safety Awareness in Paddle Sports

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation declaring the week of July 21-27 as Paddle Safe Week throughout the state. In collaboration with the Washington State Parks Boating Program, the initiative aims to promote a safety culture around paddle sports across the state. The campaign acknowledges the varying skills, preparation, and safety equipment required to navigate Washington’s diverse waterways. In the past five years, paddlers have represented 55% of statewide recreational boating fatalities, a rise attributed to the growing popularity of paddle sports and a lack of safety education.

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Ranks Third in Top U.S. Cities for Work-Life Balance on National TV Show

Tacoma recently gained national attention when featured on a TV show as one of the top five desirable U.S. cities to live in, based on work-life balance factors. The factors considered included quality of education, job security, outdoor life, cost of living, community and diversity, and growth. In the segment, Frances Katzen, a real estate agent, revealed that Tacoma ranked third on the list.

Thurston County, WA

Thurston County Sends Out Over 191,300 Ballots for August 1 Primary; 29 Drop Boxes Open for Voters

The Thurston County Auditor's Elections Division has sent out over 191,300 ballots to voters for the August 1 Primary Election. However, voters in Fire District 13 (Griffin) will not receive a ballot as there are no measures or candidates on the ballot for them. All other registered voters in the county will receive a ballot. Any registered voter who believes they should have received a ballot but has not by July 19 should contact the Auditor's Office.

Washington State

Washington State Updates: Agriculture, Economy, and Politics in the Capitol Buzz News Summary

The Capitol Buzz, a daily online news summary, covers a range of topics affecting Washington state including agriculture, economy, and politics. For instance, Diamondback moth larvae have been causing severe damage to spring canola fields. Legislators also highlight how water management is a challenging issue to address. A column by Don C. Brunell praises the positive impact of the bumper cherry crop on Washington's farm economy.

Chelan, WA

Chelan County Veteran’s Advisory Board Searching for Three New Members from Specific Communities

The Chelan County Veteran’s Advisory Board (VAB) seeks three new board members who can commit to six meetings a year. The VAB is an advisory group appointed by the Chelan County Board of Commissioners. Applicants for the board must be Armed Forces Veterans from any branch of service, reside in Chelan County, and be able to attend most meetings. The board meets every other month at the County Administration Building. The VAB is particularly interested in potential board members who are residents of the Entiat, Peshastin, Manson, and Malaga communities within Chelan County.

Washington State

Washington State Department of Health Takes Disciplinary Action Against Healthcare Providers for Unprofessional Conduct

The Washington State Department of Health has recently taken action against several healthcare providers who have demonstrated unprofessional conduct. The Department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division, in collaboration with boards, commissions, and advisory committees, sets licensing standards for over 80 health care professions. Disciplinary actions against medical doctors and physician assistants are recorded on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. The Department of Health website also provides a 'Health Care Provider Lookup' feature where the public can access information about a health care provider’s license status, disciplinary actions and legal documents issued after 1998.

Spokane, WA

Juvenile Female Arrested for Multiple Assaults and Weapon Possession in Riverfront Park

A 16-year-old juvenile female was arrested in Riverfront Park for multiple counts of assault, assaulting a police officer, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The suspect was observed assaulting another young person during a fight. An adult who tried to intervene was also assaulted by the suspect.

Mukilteo, WA

Mukilteo 2044: City Seeks Public Input for Comprehensive Plan Update

The city is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, a critical document that will determine the city's development direction for the next two decades until 2044. The city is seeking public feedback to shape the city's future appearance and ambiance. The Comprehensive Plan is compared to a mix of a name tag, Google Maps and a favorite recipe, representing the city's identity, future direction, and blend of elements for growth.

Yakima, WA

Temporary Closure of Powerhouse Road for Sidewalk Construction; Alternate Routes Advised

Powerhouse Road is set to undergo a closure for a sidewalk construction project between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue. The closure will be enforced from Tuesday, July 18th to Friday, July 21st. Operating hours for the project are from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm each day. Due to the heavy traffic that Powerhouse Road experiences, drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes until the project's completion.

Bellevue, WA

Bellevue School District Launches 'We Are Bellevue' Webpage to Engage Prospective Families and Community

The Bellevue School District has developed a new webpage called 'We Are Bellevue' aimed at providing essential details about the district to prospective families. The webpage shares a variety of information about the district, including the schools, programs, and services available. It also offers a quick glance at key facts about the district and the necessary steps for enrollment.

Port Orchard, WA

Civil Service Commission Cancels July Meeting Due to Lack of Agenda, Next Meeting Confirmed for October

The Port Orchard Civil Service Commission has announced the cancellation of its meeting that was due to take place on July 18, 2023. The reason cited for the cancellation is a lack of business to discuss.

Tacoma, WA

WSP Appeals for Witnesses and Dash-Cam Footage Following Fatal Collision

A tragic car accident involving a white 2021 BMW X7 and a grey 2021 Kia Forte resulted in six fatalities and three injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of state Route 509 and Alexander Avenue. The BMW, carrying two passengers, was moving northbound on SR 509, while the Kia, with seven occupants, was coming from the east on Alexander Ave. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Tacoma, WA

Authorities Appeal for Witnesses in Highway Shooting Near Port of Tacoma Road

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on a highway near Port of Tacoma Road. The victim, driving a black Ford Focus, was passed by a maroon passenger car in the HOV lane. An occupant of the maroon car shot at the victim as they passed, with a bullet later found embedded in the driver's door.

Spokane, WA

Ongoing SPD Major Crimes Investigation into Late-Night Homicide

Sgt. Stephen Anderson of SPD Major Crimes is currently investigating the death of an individual, which is being treated as a homicide. The deceased was found outside a building, with officers responding to a call regarding a potential shooting incident late at night.

Spokane, WA

Three People Injured in Rapidly Contained House Fire in Spokane's Chief Garry Neighborhood

On July 14, 2023, the Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2302 East Mission Avenue. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of being dispatched and discovered a large house heavily engulfed in flames and smoke. Initial responders entered the burning building to search for occupants while others began to extinguish the fire. As more firefighters arrived, additional tasks, such as ventilation and salvage operations, were swiftly carried out.

