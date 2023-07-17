North Cove Boat Launch and Street Closures Announced for Aquafest 2023: Detours and Alternate Routes Advised

During Aquafest 2023, the North Cove boat launch and nearby streets will be shut. Detour signs will be displayed and attendees are advised to keep an eye on the Aquafest website for the latest information. The North Cove boat launch will be out of service from the evening of July 27th until the evening of July 30th. Davies Beach boat launch will be available for boating needs throughout this period.

Road closures will occur from the early morning of July 28th to the evening of July 30th. Main Street will be affected from the entrance to Jay's Market Shopping Center to 18th St NE, including a closure at 16th St NE, and the City Hall parking lot entrance. Partial lane closure will also happen on N Lakeshore Drive from Mitchell Rd to 123rd Ave NE.

On July 29th, Hartford Drive to Main Street will be closed from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm for the Children’s Parade. The next day, Hartford Drive will again be closed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Main Street from Hartford Drive to 16th St NE, 16th to 127th Ave NE, and 127th Ave NE to 20th Street NE will be affected for the Grand Parade from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm on July 30th.

Attendees of Aquafest 2023 are advised to plan their routes and schedules accordingly to avoid any inconvenience caused by these closures.