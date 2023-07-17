High-Speed Vehicle Collision Leads to Emergency Water Rescue and Serious Injuries in West Seattle

Southwest Precinct patrol and SPD’s Harbor Unit responded to a vehicle collision in West Seattle. They arrived to find a car submerged in water and bystanders providing life-saving aid to a woman. The officers took over medical care for both parties involved in the accident until the fire department arrived. Both individuals were later taken to a medical center, with the woman having incurred life-threatening injuries and the man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident reportedly involved the suspect's vehicle traveling at high speed before crashing into the victim's car. The force of the impact pushed the victim's vehicle into the water, while the suspect's vehicle came to a halt in front of an apartment building, off the road.

The investigation of the case will be led by Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives. They will likely look into the speed of the suspect's vehicle prior to the collision and the circumstances that led to the victim's vehicle being pushed into the water.

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of high-speed driving and the potential for severe injuries or fatalities in such incidents. It also underscores the importance of the community's role in providing immediate aid and assistance in emergency situations.

The authorities have requested anyone with information about the incident to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad. This is a crucial step in ensuring a thorough and accurate investigation, and in holding the responsible party accountable for their actions.