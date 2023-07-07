Washington Middle School Implements Strict Electronics Policy to Create a Distraction-Free Learning Environment

Washington Middle School has implemented a new policy that prohibits students from using personal devices during school hours. The policy applies to cell phones, air pods, and tablets, which must be turned off and out of sight between 8:50 AM and 3:45 PM.

Students are allowed to use their devices during lunchtime, but the school encourages leaving them at home for security reasons. If a student is caught with their phone or other personal electronics, they will receive a warning and the device will be safely secured by the teacher. Repeat offenses will result in consequences such as contacting the student's family or implementing a "no phone contract" for the remainder of the school year.