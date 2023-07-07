Celebrating the Remarkable Legacy of Seattle Public Schools' 2023 Retirees

Seattle Public Schools is celebrating the retirement of 95 remarkable individuals who have dedicated their careers to education. These retirees, including educators, administrators, school support staff, and district employees, have collectively served for a remarkable 2,240 years. They have made a significant impact on the lives of countless students through their unwavering dedication and commitment to nurturing young minds.

The district expresses heartfelt gratitude for their contributions. The retirees have served in various roles across the district, with tenures ranging from 1 to over 40 years. Some notable individuals include Ann Pulkkinen, a school social worker at Daniel Bagley Elementary, and Donald Estes, a nurse. Other retirees include Barbara De Normandie, an assistant principal at Eckstein Middle School, and Paula Shafer, a senior analyst in enrollment planning.