The Evolution of the Vashon Island Strawberry Festival: A Celebration of Community and Agricultural Heritage

The Vashon Island Strawberry Festival has a long history that began in the early 20th century as a way to celebrate the island's thriving strawberry industry. The festival featured parades, music, games, and plenty of delicious strawberries.

Over the years, it grew in popularity and expanded to include strawberry-themed contests and a variety of other activities such as live music performances, arts and crafts booths, carnival rides, and a grand parade.

Despite changes and adaptations, the festival has always remained focused on celebrating the island's agricultural heritage and sense of community pride.