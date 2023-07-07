Supporting Aging Neighbors: Vote YES on Prop 1, the Veterans, Seniors & Human Services Levy

The Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) is facing renewed voter consideration in King County in August. It is crucial to support our aging neighbors, as the Levy will expire in December 2023 if not approved.

The Levy has funded various programs that aid veterans, enhance accessibility for older adults, and strengthen communities through connections to senior centers, behavioral health treatment, and more. Examples of the impact of Levy funds include providing meals through Meals on Wheels, offering counseling to manage anxiety and chronic pain, and assisting caregivers in navigating difficult situations.