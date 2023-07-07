Yelm, WA

Yelm High School's Brayden Platt Named Gatorade WA Boys Track and Field Player of the Year

Brayden Platt, a multi-sport athlete from Yelm High School, has been named the Gatorade Washington Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Platt, an incoming senior, won a state championship in discus and a national championship in javelin during the 2023 season.

The award recognizes his athletic excellence, academic achievement, and character both on and off the field.

This marks the third consecutive year that an athlete from the Nisqually Valley has received this honor.

Bethel, WA

Nisqually Tribe and Bethel School District Partner to Revive Southern Lushootseed Language in Classrooms

Several public schools in Washington state are partnering with tribes to incorporate Indigenous languages into classrooms, aiming to address the troubled history of Native American boarding schools.

Walla Walla, WA

Access the Agendas for the 7/10/23 Work Session and 7/12/23 Regular Meeting of the Walla Walla City Council

The agendas for the Walla Walla City Council's upcoming work session and regular meeting on 7/10/23 and 7/12/23 respectively are now accessible on the City Council Agendas page. All necessary information including Zoom meeting links, call-in numbers, and meeting ID numbers can be found within the agendas and on the City Council page.Visit here for more details.

Mercer Island, WA

MIHS Media Students Shine in New York Times Student Podcast Contest

Five students from Mercer Island High School (MIHS) in Washington state have won awards in the New York Times 6th Annual Student Podcast Contest. Over 1,100 submissions were received from high school students across the United States, with the Times selecting 11 winners, three of which were from MIHS.

Kirkland, WA

Bridging Kirkland: A Celebration at the Totem Lake Connector Bridge

The City of Kirkland is hosting an event called "Bridging Kirkland" on July 8 at the new Totem Lake Connector bridge. The event will feature a group photo, ribbon-cutting, and various festivities such as food trucks, a LEGO replica, fire engine, informational booths, and a petting zoo.

North Bend, WA

13th Annual Downtown Block Party in North Bend: Road Closures and Inconvenience Notice

The North Bend Downtown Foundation is hosting the 13th annual Downtown Block Party on July 15 from Noon to 10 p.m. Certain streets will be closed from 6 a.m. on July 15 until 3 a.m. on July 16.

North Bend, WA

North Bend Weekly Recap: Bans on Aerial Fireworks, Roadwork Updates, Block Party Preparations and More

North Bend will be joining other jurisdictions in banning the personal use of aerial fireworks starting in December. This comes after the community celebrated Independence Day with neighborhood barbeques and fireworks displays.

Kittitas, WA

Heightened Wildfire Risks in Kittitas County Prompt Open Burning Ban

Kittitas County in Washington state is experiencing heightened risks of wildfires. To ensure public safety, a burn ban will be in effect starting from July 8, 2023. The ban covers lower Kittitas County, including areas such as Elk Heights and east to the Columbia River. It applies to various fire districts, such as Kittitas County Fire District #1, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, and Kittitas County Fire District #4.

Lakewood, WA

The Biscuit House: A Resilient and Empowering Family-Owned Business

The Biscuit House, known for its delicious biscuits, has been a beloved breakfast spot in Lakewood since 2016. Owned by a mother and daughter duo, they have recently opened a second location in Tumwater.

Lakewood, WA

Lakewood Managers Bulletin: July 7, 2023 - Farmers Market Returns, SummerFEST, City Council Updates, and More

The Lakewood Farmers Market will be returning on July 11 at Fort Steilacoom Park after a break for the Fourth of July holiday. The market will be open from 2-7 p.m. and offers a variety of fresh produce, hand-cut flowers, and one-of-a-kind items. Visitors can also enjoy the park by bringing their kids to the playground or their dogs to the off-leash dog park. Additionally, there will be a free summer concert series at the Pavilion starting at 6:30 p.m. The next concert on July 11 will feature Harmonious Funk, performing cover music from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. The summer concert series will continue until August 29.

Lacey, WA

Lacey Invites Non-Profits to Apply for Free Use of Washington Center for the Performing Arts

The City of Lacey is accepting applications from non-profit organizations to use the Washington Center for the Performing Arts for one day in 2024 without a rental fee. The deadline for applications is July 31, 5 p.m.

Burien, WA

2023 CERT Training: Prepare for Emergencies and Assist Your Community

The Cities of Burien and Des Moines are offering Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training to prepare individuals for emergencies or disasters. Successful completion of the course will result in a CERT certificate, enabling participants to assist their family, neighborhood, and community during emergencies.

Bellingham, WA

Bellingham Weekly: July 7, 2023 - Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Communities and Supporting Affordable Housing

The City of Bellingham in Washington is celebrating its LGBTQIA+ communities throughout July with various activities. A new rainbow crosswalk has been unveiled on Cornwall Avenue as a symbol of support for diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQIA+ rights.

Seattle, WA

Protecting Yourself from Heat-Related Illnesses in the Pacific Northwest

With temperatures on the rise in the Pacific Northwest (PNW), it is crucial to be educated on preventing heat-related injuries. Despite the seemingly mild climate, the combination of heat, high humidity, and limited availability of cooling systems can still lead to heat-related illnesses, especially for those who are not acclimated to the heat.

Seattle, WA

Seattle Implements Seasonal Adjustments to On-Street Parking Rates to Meet City's Growing Parking Demand

Starting from Monday, July 10, routine seasonal adjustments will be made to on-street parking rates in Seattle based on parking data from May. These adjustments occur three times a year to account for changes in parking demand.

Seattle, WA

10 Minute Delay on Train #1521 from King Street Station to Lakewood Station

Train #1521 from King Street Station to Lakewood Station was delayed for approximately 10 minutes today due to a mechanical problem. The delay affected the direction towards Lakewood and Tacoma. The information was last updated on Jul 07, 2023 at 5:22 PM. If there are any concerns or issues, individuals are encouraged to contact security via text or call at (206)-398-5268.Visit here for more details.

Seattle, WA

Mechanical Issue Causes 20 Minute Delay for Train #1519

Train #1519 was delayed 20 minutes today from King Street Station to Lakewood Station due to a mechanical issue. The affected direction was towards Lakewood/Tacoma. The delay was last updated on Jul 07, 2023, at 5:11 PM. If there are any concerns, passengers were advised to contact the security team at (206)-398-5268.Visit here for more details.

Seattle, WA

Get Ready for Major League Baseball All-Star Week in Seattle: Fun, Crowds, and Travel Tips

The City of Seattle is hosting this year's Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Week at T-Mobile Park. The 5-day event begins on July 7 and ends with the MLB All-Star Game on July 11.

Clark County, WA

Health Advisory Issued for Lacamas Lake due to High Cyanotoxin Levels

Clark County Public Health has issued a warning advisory for Lacamas Lake due to high levels of cyanotoxins caused by harmful algae. Water samples taken on July 5 showed cyanotoxins above the recommended threshold level.

Yakima, WA

Traffic Delays Expected on S. 16th Avenue for Sewer Repairs

A section of South 16th Avenue will be reduced to one lane each way on July 10th-11th for sewer repairs. Lane closures will be between Viola Avenue and Logan Avenue from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Seattle, WA

Arrest Made in South Seattle for Firearms Violation, Recovered Handgun Linked to Drive-By Shooting

A 23-year-old man was arrested in South Seattle for a firearms charge. The arrest was made during an operation conducted by members of the Seattle Police Department and Bellevue Police Department SWAT team. The operation was related to a drive-by shooting that took place in Bellevue in May.

