Yelm High School's Brayden Platt Named Gatorade WA Boys Track and Field Player of the Year

Brayden Platt, a multi-sport athlete from Yelm High School, has been named the Gatorade Washington Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Platt, an incoming senior, won a state championship in discus and a national championship in javelin during the 2023 season.

The award recognizes his athletic excellence, academic achievement, and character both on and off the field.

This marks the third consecutive year that an athlete from the Nisqually Valley has received this honor.