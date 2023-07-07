Lunchtime Concert at Tukwila Village's Sullivan Center: Free Music, Lunch, and Activities

Tukwila Parks & Recreation is hosting a lunchtime concert at Tukwila Village's Sullivan Center on Wednesday, July 12 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The event features Mikey the Rad Scientist, who combines science and nature in his interactive music.
Attendees can enjoy a free lunch from Jolorene's Kitchen and participate in various activities provided by the Mobile Recreation van.Visit here for more details
