Maple Valley Adopts Downtown Design Standards and Guidelines for Vibrant Mixed-Use Destination

The City of Maple Valley has adopted Downtown Design Standards and Guidelines after four years of planning and deliberation.

The new downtown will be a vibrant mixed-use destination that connects citizens and visitors of all ages.

It will include businesses that promote the artistic, cultural, and entrepreneurial spirit of the city, as well as retail, commercial, housing, civic uses, and public open space.

The downtown area will reflect the area's heritage and provide exceptional access to local businesses, residential neighborhoods, the Legacy Site, and regional attractions.

The adopted code allows property owners to maintain their existing businesses while encouraging a transition to development that aligns with the downtown vision.