Quorum/Special Meeting of City Council: Celebrating Infrastructure Investments by Biden-Harris Administration in Port Orchard and Washington State

The City Clerk's Office in Port Orchard, WA has announced a quorum/special meeting of the City Council. Four or more council members will be attending a press conference and meet and greet event with Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Governor Inslee, and other leaders.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 1:10 p.m. at Soroptimist Overlook in Marina Park on the Port Orchard Waterfront.