Nisqually Indian Tribe's Healing Center: A Harmonious Blend of Nature and Tradition

The Olympia Design Review Board has approved the design for the construction of the Nisqually Healing Center.

The two-story outpatient medical facility will be built on the Nisqually Indian Tribe's 1.23-acre site on Pacific Avenue SE in Olympia.

The building will be used for addiction recovery, primary care, dental, and counseling services.

The design applicants, Rice Fergus Miller and SCJ Alliance, drew inspiration from the natural environment and sacred areas important to the tribe, such as Mount Tahoma (Mount Rainier).