Challenging Ableism: Reflections on Living with Invisible Symptoms and Breaking Free from Society's Narratives

The author reflects on living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and the invisible symptoms that come with it. Despite experiencing shooting pain to the face, muscle spasticity, the MS hug, and hearing loss, the author appears normal to others.

They express the challenges of living with uncertainty and the ableist society that often diminishes the experiences of people with disabilities. The author mentions the novel "So Lucky" by Nicola Griffith, which tackles the issue of ableism and challenges the internalized belief of feeling lesser.