Red Flag Warning and Burn Ban in Effect in Thurston County, Washington

Thurston County in Washington is under a Red Flag Warning for fire risk until Wednesday at 7pm, according to the National Weather Service.

The JOLT News reports that the county has implemented a fire safety burn ban due to current weather and fuel conditions. The ban will be in effect from Wednesday, July 5, 2023, until Friday, September 29, 2023.

The Olympian states that a red flag weather warning has been issued for much of SW Washington, including Thurston.

KING-5 TV reports that parts of western Washington, such as the west slopes of the central Cascades, the Black Hills, and Southwest Interior Lowlands, are under a Fire Weather Watch for the next two days.

Additionally, the Pacific Northwest is preparing for an extreme fire risk this year.