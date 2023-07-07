Become a Bus Driver and Make a Positive Impact on Students' Lives! Join our Summer Training Course Starting July 17

The Transportation Department is offering a bus driver training course this summer, starting on July 17. No experience is needed to attend.

The training includes various aspects such as instruction, pre-trip inspection, behind-the-wheel training, ride-alongs, a written exam, and a road test.

The course will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the BPS Transportation Garage on 1801 James Street.

For more information, visit their website or call 360-676-7766.

Completing the training will qualify individuals to become bus drivers, with the opportunity to start working right away.