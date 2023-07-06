Summer Nights in Bothell: A Vibrant Celebration of Music, Art, Food, and Culture

The City of Bothell is hosting a Summer Nights event series in July and August. This weekly celebration aims to showcase the vibrant community through music, art, food, culture, and interactive activities.

The events will take place every Friday night from July 14 to August 18, 2023, at various venues including City Hall Plaza, Main Street, and the Park at Bothell Landing. All events are free and open to the public, with food and goods available for purchase.

Each week will have a unique theme, such as Music Nights featuring live music, food trucks, and yard games. Art Nights will offer an immersive experience on Main Street, with local artists and performers. Cultural Nights will celebrate arts from around the world, partnering with Northwest Folklife.