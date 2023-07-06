Bothell, WA

Summer Nights in Bothell: A Vibrant Celebration of Music, Art, Food, and Culture

The City of Bothell is hosting a Summer Nights event series in July and August. This weekly celebration aims to showcase the vibrant community through music, art, food, culture, and interactive activities.

The events will take place every Friday night from July 14 to August 18, 2023, at various venues including City Hall Plaza, Main Street, and the Park at Bothell Landing. All events are free and open to the public, with food and goods available for purchase.

Each week will have a unique theme, such as Music Nights featuring live music, food trucks, and yard games. Art Nights will offer an immersive experience on Main Street, with local artists and performers. Cultural Nights will celebrate arts from around the world, partnering with Northwest Folklife.

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

King County, WA

Tammy Klein Wins Ninth Metroadeo Championship, to Represent King County Metro in State and International Competitions

The annual "Metroadeo" event was held at King County Metro's South Base to determine the "best of the best" among King County Metro's top operators. This event, also known as the transit Olympics, involves operators showcasing their skills by navigating large vehicles through tight spaces, left and right turns, and passenger stops. Their performances are scored by judges based on their precision. In addition, the operators are required to pass an inspection test where they need to detect various operational defects in the bus within a time limit.

Ellensburg, WA

City Hall to Temporarily Close for Construction on July 27, Services Available Online

City Hall will be shut on a specified Thursday due to construction issues. The public is advised to use online services via the City's website. It is expected to resume operations the following Friday. The website will have further updates and the authority has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.Visit here for more details.

Snoqualmie, WA

Snoqualmie Parkway Rehabilitation Project: Traffic Disruptions Expected from July 31

Residents of Snoqualmie should anticipate traffic disruptions as the grinding and paving portion of the Snoqualmie Parkway Rehabilitation Project commences on July 31, 2023. Contractor crews working under the auspices of the City of Snoqualmie will be executing the project. They will resort to tactics such as lane reductions, detours, and roadway and lane shifts in order to execute the grinding and repaving of the 3.5-mile-long Snoqualmie Parkway. The northeast lanes of Snoqualmie Parkway near SE 99th Street are the starting points for the crews.

Bellevue, WA

Bellevue Launches Community-Focused 'Keep Bellevue Beautiful' Campaign for a Litter-Free City

Bellevue, a city known for its beauty, is launching a “Keep Bellevue Beautiful” campaign to keep the city litter-free. The campaign begins with two cleanups in August, which will be fun, community-focused events with food, giveaways and opportunities to connect with others. Residents are encouraged to attend these events, either individually or in teams, and students can earn community service hours by participating.

Bremerton, WA

Bremerton City Launches First Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Led by Mayor Wheeler

The City of Bremerton has announced its initiative to create its first-ever Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program for City operations. Mayor Greg Wheeler stressed the importance of ensuring that the City's workforce and practices represent the broader community, and provide a wide range of opportunities that support a diverse workplace and residents. To further this initiative, a full-time DEI position has been added to the City’s 2023 budget. An external consultant has been hired to assist in the strategic planning and development of DEI-focused objectives.

Snohomish County, WA

Community Transit's RideStore Temporarily Relocates Amidst Major Revamp of Snohomish County's Transit System

The RideStore, a customer service office for Community Transit, is temporarily relocating from its present location at Lynnwood Transit Center. The office will close on August 4 and will reopen at a new location near Ash Way Park & Ride on August 7. The RideStore provides a variety of customer services, including lost and found, purchasing and reloading of ORCA Cards and DART paratransit tickets, and trip planning information.

Spokane, WA

Celebrating Hispanic Culture: The Tacos y Tequila Festival in Spokane Supports Local Businesses and Community Programs

The two-day Tacos y Tequila Festival celebrates Hispanic culture and history, and is set to take place at the Central Library. The festival features live music from various regions of Latin America, delicious food from local vendors, and a variety of tequilas and mescals. Tacos and tequila, while popular in U.S. cuisine, have a deeper cultural significance rooted in centuries of Mexican tradition. Tequila, for instance, dates back to the Aztecs and their understanding of the medicinal properties of the agave plant. Tacos have been a part of social gatherings in Mexico and were originally consumed by Indigenous people in the region.

Everett, WA

Broadway Resurfacing Project Begins July 27: Expect Delays and Lane Closures

Work will commence on a project to resurface Broadway from 35th Street to Hewitt Avenue on Thursday, July 27. Temporary traffic controls will be established, with one lane in each direction remaining open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, for a minimum of two weeks. Drivers are advised to expect delays and to consider alternate routes for through traffic.

Tacoma, WA

Understanding the City's Role in Industrial Project Permitting and Zoning Regulations: A Case Study of the Bridge Industrial Project

When the City reviews and processes land use and building permits, it is required to adhere to Washington state law and regulations, including the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). If a project is proposed in a zone that permits it, the City is obligated by the state to review and process its land use and building permits within 120 days. While the city can place conditions on a permit based on its SEPA review, these conditions must be related to the environmental impact of the project and comply with Washington state law. For the given project, conditions placed by the City related to air quality, urban forestry, environmental health, and traffic conditions among others.

Spokane, WA

Spokane Fire Team Responds to Suspicious Garage Fire; Investigation Ongoing

On a particular Friday, the Spokane Fire team responded to a reported fire at a detached garage at West Broadway Ave. Quint 11 arrived promptly after dispatch, and an immediate fire situation was reported. A quick search for potential victims was carried out, while other firefighters launched a fire attack to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

Spokane, WA

Quick Response by Firefighters Controls Mobile Home Fire in Spokane, No Human Casualties Reported

On July 24, 2023, Spokane Fire Engine 18 responded to a smoke investigation at a mobile home in the Contempo Mobile Home Park, after a neighbor reported seeing smoke. The neighbor also informed the firefighters that an elderly invalid male resided there. Upon entering the home, firefighters found moderate heat and heavy smoke conditions and promptly began a search for victims. Additional engine companies secured a water supply while ladder truck companies ventilated the home and confined the fire to its room of origin.

Washington State

Washington State Patrol Investigates I-5 Drive-By Shooting Following ARCO Station Confrontation

In the early morning hours of a Sunday, an incident involving a shooting occurred while the victim was driving on SB I-5 near 50th Street. The incident was reported to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) by the victim, who stated that they were fired upon by another vehicle. The victim reported that the initial encounter with the suspect began at an ARCO station about an hour prior to the shooting.

Kennewick, WA

Enhanced Traffic Safety Measures for Water Follies 2023 at Columbia Park

The Washington State Department of Transportation has announced that the main entrance to Columbia Park located westbound on State Route 240 in Kennewick will be open for the weekend. However, the SR 240 westbound offramp to Edison Street will remain closed. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting traffic safety emphasis patrols throughout the Water Follies weekend from July 28 to July 30. The patrols will focus on speeding, DUI, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and seat belt compliance. The goal is to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions that have been happening frequently across the state.

Sedro-woolley, WA

Veteran Memorial Wall Revitalized as Part of Extensive Park Renovation Project

A professional from A-Quick Pressure Washing generously donated his time and resources to clean a brick memorial at Memorial Park. The memorial, which is nearly seven decades old, was originally dedicated to veterans of a historical war.

Ellensburg, WA

Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park to Undergo Maintenance Work, Closed to Vehicles on July 27

Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park is set to be closed to vehicular traffic for maintenance work, beginning early morning. The closure is for chipping and sealing the park's parking lots and access road.

Olympia, WA

Olympia, WA Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

In the week of July 26, Olympia, Washington reported 19 crime cases, according to the weekly crime report. The most reported crime type was 'Arrest', with nine cases, followed by 'Trespass', 'Assault', 'Theft', and 'Other', each with two cases. 'Vandalism' and 'Burglary' were the least reported, each with one case. The 'Other' category contained two cases: one was a 'Violation of Exclusion Order' and the other was 'Obstructing an Officer'. The crimes were spread across various locations in the city, with the 200 block of Thurston Avenue NE and the 400 block of 89th Avenue SW each recording two incidents.

Pierce County, WA

Pierce County Allocates $1M for Homeless Shelter Navigation Services from American Rescue Plan Act

Pierce County Homeless Programs is inviting proposals from organizations to provide navigation services for homeless households. The aim is to facilitate placement of these individuals into local overnight shelters. This move is part of a wider effort to make a substantial impact on homelessness in the area.

Thurston County, WA

Thurston County Seeks Public Input on Over 100 Proposed Actions for Natural Disaster Safety Measures

Extreme weather conditions and wildfires are affecting cities across North America, including Thurston County communities. The region has experienced 24 federal disaster declarations since 1965, and in response, local governments have proposed over 100 actions to mitigate the impact of natural disasters. These actions encompass a wide range of initiatives, such as developing an Extreme Heat Incident Response and Illness Prevention Plan, a countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and identifying escape routes for potential catastrophic dam failures and volcanic lahar. Structural changes, including relocating and elevating structures in flood-prone areas and performing seismic upgrades to water storage reservoirs, are also included in the proposed actions.

Thurston County, WA

Delayed Carpenter Road Paving to Affect Thurston County Fair Attendees on July 26

Due to a weather delay, paving will be taking place on Carpenter Road on Wednesday, July 26 until approximately 3 p.m. People planning to attend the Thurston County Fair on this date are advised to use the detour routes provided.

Gig Harbor, WA

National Night Out Event Leads to Temporary Closure of Harborview Drive in Gig Harbor

As part of National Night Out, the City of Gig Harbor will implement a road closure. Harborview Drive from Pioneer Way to Rosedale Street will not be accessible from the afternoon until the evening.

