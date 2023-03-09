Former D.C. 911 Director Sues Mayor Bowser for Whistleblower Retaliation.

911 Photo by Son Of Sam on Unsplash

This month, the former interim director of the District of Columbia's Office of Unified Communications, which is the agency that oversees the city's 911 calls, filed a lawsuit against the Mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, for alleged retaliation for speaking out about "dangerous inefficiencies" in the agency. The lawsuit alleges that the former director was punished for speaking out about the "dangerous inefficiencies" in the agency.

Cleo Subido, who served as the interim director of OUC from January 2021 until March 2022, has expressed her wish to see a transition in the culture of the agency toward one that is more open and transparent.

For years now, residents as well as government officials have been raising the alarm about difficulties with the 911 center, particularly following tragic OUC blunders. To provide just one example, several times, OUC has made the error of dispatching emergency personnel to the wrong place, which has resulted in the loss of valuable time.

Subido asserts that she tried to speak out about these issues, but that she was persistently silenced by the Bowser administration. She says that she tried to speak out about these issues. She goes on to say that "Those seconds add up to lives," and she believes that the District government owes that to the people who reside there.

In a lengthy lawsuit that was submitted to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia earlier this month, Subido alleges that Mayor Bowser and officials from the administration have attempted to stifle his efforts to address systemic failings and improve transparency at OUC over the past two years.

As a result, the claim names Mayor Bowser, the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), and DC Fire and EMS as defendants. Subido was relocated to DC Fire and EMS after her short time at OUC, and she was fired from that position in January of this year. She was working at DC FEMS on a project to improve internal communications when she was terminated from her position there.

Subido continues by saying, "I was placed on administrative leave in November of 2022 in anticipation of an investigation that the OUC had begun." In addition, I was terminated from my position on January 31, 2023, as a result of the same investigation that led to my termination. Regarding the specifics of the investigation, I was not given any information.

The spokesperson for the Bowser office claimed that they are unable to comment on ongoing litigation, and the representative for OUC did not reply to DCist's request for comment or acknowledge that WAMU's request was made.

In response to a request for comment from DCist and WAMU, a spokesperson from DC FEMS directed the two news organizations to the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.

As the former head of the OUC, Karima Holmes, stepped down in late 2020, Subido was appointed to the role of acting director of the OUC on January 22, 2021.

Holmes, who had been in charge of OUC since 2016, resigned during an investigation into the organization as well as an approaching audit for a string of bungled responses. (Holmes was reinstated to her job when Subido tendered her resignation; but, due to the significant response she had received for her earlier work, the mayor decided to withdraw her candidature. In January of this year, Bowser moved Heather McGaffin, who had previously served as Deputy Director, to the position of Director.

Subido claims that the Mayor and her administration made repeated efforts to silence her when she sought to call attention to OUC's failings and that she was fired from her job at FEMS as retaliation for her efforts to bring attention to the poorly run organization.

She also claims that the Mayor and her administration tried to silence her when she sought to call attention to OUC's failings. The lawsuit, which was submitted on March 2, accuses the city of violating the city's whistleblower protection standards by engaging in retaliatory harassment and retaliatory acts of retaliation against a whistleblower.

The complaint cites many instances of OUC failures, some of which had catastrophic repercussions, as well as the claimed attempts by Bowser's administration to cover them up. Some of the failures had fatal effects.

In 2019, for example, it took OUC about four minutes to dispatch firemen to a row house fire in Washington, DC, which is far longer than the minimum sixty seconds to respond to such an emergency. One of the two victims who passed away as a result of the fire was a youngster who was nine years old.

According to the complaint, Holmes responded to the delay by stating that four minutes was "as rapidly as we could" In the year 2020, a little girl who was just 13 years old called 911 to report that her mother had passed out.

The young lady pointed out the correct position in the city's Northeast, but the OUC communicator entered it in the wrong direction, in the Northwest. The victim had already gone dead by the time the rescue services arrived twenty minutes after the incident occurred.

The last example demonstrates how thirty minutes were lost when an OUC communicator responded to a call about a baby in danger by giving the incorrect location. According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, the baby was in cardiac arrest when the paramedics arrived.

Eventually, in August 2020, the OUC got a phone call from three men who were reporting a maritime emergency while they were onboard a boat on the Potomac River. Instead of sending personnel to the Potomac River, the OUC directed them to the Anacostia River, which is more than five miles distant from where the men had first phoned for assistance. When many hours had passed, the corpses of the three boaters were recovered from the Potomac River.

As a result of the significant errors that had been committed, Holmes decided to step down from his position as head of the organization a few months after the audit was launched in September 2020. At the time, Holmes was still in charge of the organization.

In the lawsuit, it is stated that Subido "was astounded to discover problems at OUC that were worse than previously publicized and which exceeded any she had seen in her previous 31 years of experience as a public safety professional." Before she was appointed interim agency head, she was serving as the Chief of the Office of Professional Standards and Development at OUC).

According to the complaint, she started her internal audit after the District of Columbia Auditor concluded that the office was understaffed (often with one supervisor managing up to 20 individuals), needed sufficient supervision and training, and required new technology.

She also saw the organization's frequent failure to react to calls in a timely way, incorrect complaint tracking, and refusal to give 911 tapes, as stated in the lawsuit, that she filed against the agency.

In an interview with DCist and WAMU, Subido was quoted as saying that one of the first things he saw was a lack of expertise with the landscape of the region, which was impeding the government's ability to deliver sufficient solutions.

Nothing even similar had ever been seen in any of the other locations in which I had worked. She asserts that on a single day, OUC made the error of dispatching 10 separate responders to the wrong site due to a communication breakdown.

She alleges that she expressed her concerns and made suggestions for change at monthly meetings with her former boss, Chris Geldart, who is now the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice. Her suggestions for change included increased training and improved technical capabilities.

As stated in the complaint, Subido claims that Geldart, who resigned the previous year after being charged with assault, cautioned her to "tread carefully and not pursue her concerns as it would irritate Mayor Bowser and would surely result in Mayor Bowser dismissing Subido."

In the lawsuit, it is stated that the Office of Communications revoked Subido's authorization to speak directly with the press or media "to silence her and quiet her initiatives to improve public openness" after she discussed flaws at the agency with Channel 4, which led to the suspension of her ability to speak directly with press or media. In addition, Subido spoke on her results before the District of Columbia Council.

Because of a staffing issue at the agency, Subido emailed her coworkers in July 2021 to inform them that they were required to work overtime, even on days off that they had previously planned to take off.

Even though the complaint says that Subido did not discuss the letter with anyone else, it has been claimed that Bowser did not support Subido's candidature for the position of permanent director once the document became available to the general public.

In the lawsuit, it is also stated that the Mayor's office had a problem with Subido because she wanted to give the District of Columbia Auditor's Office full access to city records while they were conducting their audit. (A significant number of Subido's worries about the organization were validated by the audit that was published in October.)

Before appointing Subido to the role of interim director, the city announced that it would begin a search for a permanent successor throughout the country. According to the information provided in the complaint, the deputy mayor, the head of police, the chief of fire and emergency medical services, and the chief of emergency medical services all reportedly offered her a permanent directorship while she was in charge.

She had won the greatest honors not only from the District of Columbia Auditor but also from the District of Columbia Council. However, on February 23, 2022, Bowser stated that she had requested Holmes to run the agency once again. This announcement was met with widespread criticism from council members, which ultimately led to Bowser withdrawing the nomination so that it wouldn't be rejected by the legislative body of the District of Columbia.

Subido was not selected for the director job; nevertheless, he was offered a position at FEMS, and he is now working to improve the organization's channels of interaction with OUC in this role.

In the case, it is said that Chief Donnelly told Subido that she was not promoted to director because "of the attention, she brought to OUC's inadequacies during her term as OUC's Interim Director." Subido's time as OUC's Temporary Director occurred when Chief Donnelly was in charge.

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, despite this, Subido never ceased criticizing OUC from her position at FEMS, where she saw a portion of her achievements being undone. In July 2022, a newborn child who was experiencing cardiac arrest could not be rescued because emergency workers were nine minutes late in arriving at the site.

A month later, in August, a 3-month-old newborn was left in a heated car. However, owing to a mistake between dispatchers, the next service call was canceled, and it took more than 13 minutes for rescuers to arrive on the scene. The baby had unfortunately died away. According to the complaint, Geldart himself agreed that an ambulance "should be there within two minutes for something like this" in the event of a situation such as the one described.

In the follow-up report that was produced on OUC in September 2022, the D.C. Auditor noted that there had been no change since the preceding audit. The organization has only taken one of the 31 proposals into consideration at this point.

Once Holmes took over in 2022, the success of the agency is said to have "tragically regressed" because Subido took control in that year.

In November 2022, Subido was finally placed on administrative leave from FEMS after it became apparent that Holmes would not be approved as OUC's permanent leader due to opposition from the public. Subido's situation became clear when it became apparent that Holmes would not be approved as OUC's permanent leader.

In the lawsuit, she claims that Donnelly sent her a letter in which he explained that an investigation by OUC had been conducted as a consequence of her absence. According to the allegations made in the complaint, he was completely unaware of what was being stated about him.

During January, a member of the human resources department got in touch with Subido to break the news that she would no longer be employed there.

Subido has no clue what the investigation is about, even though Chief Donnelly made some oblique references to it in a letter that he sent to Subido. (At the time that she submitted her application for unemployment benefits to the District of Columbia Office of Unemployment Compensation Services, the mayor's office claimed that they did not have any evidence of her "misconduct.")