Washington, DC's newest gay bar and club, Bunker, has abandoned its "no high heels" dress policy due to public pressure.

After a day of controversy on the internet, the newest gay club in Washington, DC, Bunker, which is situated on 14th and U streets, has removed its restriction on the wearing of high heels.

In Los Angeles last month, an underground gay tavern and club known as Bunker opened its doors to the gay community. According to the information provided on the Bunker website, the firm welcomes people of any gender expression and identity.

On the other side, Bunker is a club that is located below and has low lighting, concrete walls, and a stairway. We would like to politely request that you abstain from wearing high heels due to safety concerns. Sandals and flip-flops are not permitted at this venue.

The club's dress code used to prohibit patrons from wearing tights, shoes with exposed toes, and flip-flops in the name of "client safety." The renowned Twitter account @DCHomos was one of the first to note the ban. In a tweet, the account said, "The 'no high heels' rule is giving anti-lesbian, anti-queer, anti-woman, anti-drag, and so much more. I got the impression that we were finished with this bulls**t." This was the consensus throughout the whole of the internet.

A member of the public named Shae Gardner attempted to enter the club over the weekend while wearing high heels, but she was turned away. Gardner shared with DCist and WAMU that she and other LGBT women felt "very uncomfortable" as a result of the dress ban, and she agreed with that assessment.

Gardner, who is 27 years old, was quoted as saying by DCist/WAMU saying, "This hearkens back to a dreadful age at Gay clubs." This was before the club altered its dress code in response to concerns raised by the community. " It is not something that would be helpful for us at this moment.

Gardner makes the argument that it is unavoidable for any bar to have a clientele that is unique to itself. Instead of waiting for that community to grow and then realising that this is their home, they decided to begin excluding folks from the very beginning of the process.

Gardner, her girlfriend, and three of their other close friends decided to visit Bunker after learning that it is inclusive to members of the LGBTQ+ community. If they came before the doors opened, they were exempt from paying the standard cover charge for the "disco daddy" event that Bunker was hosting.

Gardner asserts that the bouncer did not check her identification because she was wearing heels that constituted a "safety concern" at the entrance to the club. Since she need more information, a member of the Bunker's staff came out to explain that a client who had been wearing heels had harmed themselves on the grate floor the previous weekend.

The customer had fallen and injured themselves while walking on the grate. Gardner asserts that on the same Sunday that she attempted to join the club but was turned away, she saw another lady wearing high heels successfully enter the establishment.

In an interview with DCist and WAMU, Q, one of the managing partners at the club, said that the restriction was implemented to ensure the safety of the customers. The BUNKER nightclub is an underground venue that has concrete dance floors, a stairway, and dim lighting.

Explaining further, Q says, "We wanted everyone to have a pleasant day, so we took further measures." Nonetheless, even though we will continue to strongly discourage our customers from wearing high heels owing to safety concerns, we will not aggressively restrict our customers from wearing high heels.

Gardner asserts that her boyfriend, who has been residing in Washington, D.C. for a longer time than she has, was insulted by Bunker's dress regulation since there used to be no necessity that gay cis men's pubs and clubs mandate that women wear high heels. According to Gardner, "it was primarily an effort to keep out women and feminine-presenting LGBT people."

Furthermore, "it was an attempt to keep out women." According to what the author has to say about the topic, "Bars no longer have a such policy since they recognise that clothing standards are extremely discriminatory." This is especially important to keep in mind if you portray your establishment as an inclusive, queer-friendly, and tolerant location.

When a new general manager took over at the gay club Cobalt in Dupont Circle, a policy that had been in place for many years stated that customers were not permitted to enter the establishment while wearing heels.

We don't want to be a part of the solution, which means we don't want to discourage people's freedom to express themselves via the apparel they wear. The manager, Mark Rutstein, said in an interview with the Washington City Paper in February 2009 that the establishment's goal was to "push the bad of any reputation as far away from the bar as we can."

Washington City Paper reports that the club had a 20-year ban on bachelorettes before ultimately closing its doors in 2019 owing to complaints about "loud and disorderly behaviour." On the other hand, the such limitation was lifted by the owner Adam Rutstein.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Bunker is receiving criticism given the controversial nature of clothing rules in general. It has been maintained for a long time by naysayers that dress rules have been utilised to discriminate against black consumers in particular, with many white businesses upholding them to provide the appearance of convincing denial.

The attention of the public has been directed to the discriminatory attire rules that are imposed by local and national enterprises. A Black woman from Baltimore filed a lawsuit against the Atlas Group in the year 2020, alleging that she and her kid experienced racism and discrimination while attempting to eat at the restaurant Ouzo Bay.

In the footage, a restaurant manager can be seen and heard telling a mother that her son's athletic shorts do not adhere to the establishment's dress code. A young white person, dressed in the same manner, can be seen dining at a table nearby.

After the receipt of unfavourable comments, Atlas Group made the decision not to mandate a certain level of attire for customers of its soon-to-open restaurant in Washington, DC.

Marjorie Meek-Bradley, a chef for Stephen Starr's restaurant company, was told she could not enter the downtown Japanese restaurant Shtoto during the summer because she was wearing Birkenstocks. This incident has recently brought the matter of dress codes back into the spotlight once again.

Customers are not permitted to eat in the establishment while wearing athletic wear, jerseys, shorts, beachwear, or flip-flops of any kind. Danny Lee of Anju, Mandu, and Chiko, a friend who was with her that day, was perplexed as to why he was able to eat but she was not given that he was also donning a baseball cap at the time. She was not permitted to dine since the restaurant does not serve customers who are wearing headwear.

When asked to clarify why clothing regulations are troublesome, Lee explained it on Instagram after the incident by saying that it is difficult to apply them with any consistency. According to the declaration, the application of these "rules" might consequently be led by "sexist/classist/elitist/racist ideology."

Although the vast majority of customers now choose to dress casually, there are still several restaurants in the neighbourhood that insist on imposing stringent dress rules to maintain their distinct atmospheres. For instance, in Sht, it is said that the users have some input on the rules that are created.

Gardner is relieved to hear that Bunker has established a less strict clothing code. Yet, she is not optimistic that she will return anytime soon.

"I think there are other venues in the city that from the beginning have been nice and hospitable and possibly deserve patronage a little bit more," says Gardner in a follow-up interview.