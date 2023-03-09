The Senate's vote to abolish DC's criminal legislation led to the arrest of 17 persons in the vicinity of the Capitol.

Arrest Photo by niu niu on Unsplash

Outside the United States Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, a group of 17 people who want statehood for the District of Columbia gathered to protest the Senate's decision to delay a revision of the city's criminal code, which has been in effect for over a century.

Outside of Union Station, there was a gathering of more than a hundred people who wanted to demonstrate their support for statehood and full representation for the nearly 700,000 people who live in the District. Throughout Capitol Hill, local leaders and activists for racial justice led cries of "hands off D.C." and "Congress shouldn't decide for me" as they criticized the idea that was spearheaded by the Republicans as being predicated on fear and incorrect information.

Despite the Democratic Party's traditional support for the District of Columbia, activists were quick to attack Democrats who showed support for the D.C. crime bill before the Senate voted to oppose it. This occurred before the Senate vote.

When President Joseph Biden announced last week that he would not veto the resolution, it was a "gut punch" to grassroots organizers in the District. Some of these activists had spent years pushing with Democrats on the subject of statehood, and the news came as a surprise to them.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, the non-voting representative for the District in Congress, said that "you either support D.C. home rule or you don't," adding that there are no exceptions to this rule and that there is no middle ground on the issue of D.C.'s right to self-government. My biggest concern is that the decision of the president to sign the disapproval resolution will give Republicans greater courage to interfere in the inner workings of the District of Columbia.

The District of Columbia's penal code had not undergone substantial revisions since the early 1900s; the aforementioned act was the culmination of over ten years' worth of planning and preparation. Its proponents believed that the penal code needed to be updated and that doing so would also help streamline the administration of criminal justice. Nevertheless, the decreased maximum sanctions in the law for some heinous actions were seen as being lenient towards criminals and unsupportive of victims by those who opposed the measure.

The Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 was met with opposition during the whole review period in Congress, even though it was able to circumvent Mayor Muriel Bowser's veto of the bill. On Wednesday, the vote of the Republican-led House to repeal it was overturned by the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats. About three decades have passed since the last time that Congress invalidated local legislation under the disapproval mechanism.

Speakers at the protest on Wednesday lambasted Democrats who had switched to the repeal side, accusing them of acting just for political profit rather than for the sake of democracy in their actions. The gathering was held in Washington. A local activist for social justice gave a speech in front of the crowd before they marched to the United States Capitol. In his speech, he said that as a local guy, he was "tired of feeling like a bargaining chip."

Following the meeting, the demonstrators dispersed and began making their way down First Street in the general direction of the grounds of the United States Capitol. Some of the chants that were chanted by the demonstrators were "from Ward 1 to Ward 8, don't reverse the laws we make" and "Bowser, shame on you, you told Congress to endorse your ideas."

The police of the United States Capitol drove their bicycles up to the crowd of protesters and ordered them to move to the sidewalk, threatening to arrest anybody who did not comply with the order. The demonstration proceeded along Constitution Avenue, where it halted traffic at the intersection of First Street.

Almost a dozen activists chose to ignore the instructions of the police to move away from the traffic, putting themselves in danger of being detained. During the incident, Capitol Police announced in a tweet that sixteen individuals had been held for the offense of obstructing the roadway. They were brought into custody and processed there, on the grounds of the Capitol building.

From behind the police lines, a man who was afraid of being arrested spoke out and said, "Tomorrow, it will be women's reproductive justice, and the following day, it will be about our stance as a sanctuary city." The push for D.C. statehood must be carried on.

At one point, Capitol police pulled a woman from the crowd who was writing "you have blood on your hands" in red paint on the roadway. Even though several protesters first alerted police that the substance was cosmetic, officials later stated that the woman had been imprisoned for vandalism.

The bulk of the crowd did not budge from the sidewalk, where they had been chanting in support of the individuals who had been held.

One activist with Harriet's Wildest Dreams, a black-led community defense organization, said into a megaphone that was pointed in the direction of the Capitol building, "You're supposed to believe in democracy, but you're not respecting our democracy."