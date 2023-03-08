Washington, DC

The District of Columbia Council has approved legislation to remove criminal penalties for street vending.

Washington News


street vending

Street sellers in Washington, District of Columbia, have been pushing for years to have the city loosen its limitations on sidewalk selling. They want to do this to simplify the licencing procedure and spare those who do not have licences from being penalised.

On Tuesday, they made some important strides forward with their efforts. The Street Vendor Promotion Amendment Act of 2023 was proposed by D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson earlier this year, and the council voted to pass it (D).

Their proposed legislation would, among other things, expand the number of vendors who are eligible for licences, lower the cost of applying for those licences, and do away with the need that applicants now undergo a criminal background check.

In addition, the measure creates new "sidewalk vending zones," including a pilot zone in Columbia Heights, an area where many street sellers have traditionally made a living, and it eliminates the ability of D.C. police to arrest someone for hawking without a licence.

The pilot zone will be located in an area where many street sellers have traditionally made a living. The proposed law would make it a civil infraction to sell without a licence or to use a false licence, and the violation would result in a fine. New York and Los Angeles are just two of several cities that have recently eased the restrictions on people selling their wares on the street.

"Street vendors contribute to the appearance of Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant, and other neighbourhoods in the District of Columbia as being lively and distinct. According to Nadeau, the activists who crowded into the council chamber on Tuesday were both a reflection and an enrichment of the culture of the city.

According to Mendelson, these upgrades are "desperately essential" since the majority of vendors and would-be sellers are people of colour. This includes persons of African American and Hispanic descent.

The rule that is now in effect in the city makes it difficult to get a vending licence. The District grants a limited number of licences, and the annual fee for each permission may be as high as one thousand dollars. The cost of a basic vending licence would be reduced to $99 every two years under the terms of the proposed measure, while the cost of a sidewalk selling permit would be reduced to $75 every year.

The new legislation permits the authorised preparation and sale of time- or temperature-sensitive meals that are cooked in private homes, provided that the items are properly packed and labelled. The only exceptions to this rule are raw meat and raw dairy products, which are still prohibited.

Concern was voiced about the aforementioned provision by Christina Henderson, a Democrat who represents the at-large district and who became leader of the health committee of the Council in January.

Leaving raw meat and raw dairy products out of the equation leaves this whole other realm of items that, are without the appropriate temperature and without the correct time. She said that her worries about the proposal were shared by the District of Columbia Department of Health.

Despite this, the law passed with 100 per cent of the vote (12-0). Henderson said that she would seek an amendment to rectify the issue before the council votes again by casting a "present" vote due to her misgivings and stating that she would do so.

After that, it will be sent to the office of Mayor Bowser (D). The budget will contain a request for $764 thousand for the current fiscal year and a total of $2.4 million over the next four fiscal years to support the laws regarding vending.

On the same day, the council gave unanimous approval to a proposal that would honour Marion Barry, the former "mayor for life" of the District of Columbia who served for four years in that role. Marion Barry Avenue will replace Good Hope Road SE as the road's official name.

Mendelson said it needed more consideration, including a public hearing, to fully understand the impact the name change could have on residents and businesses along the 1.4-mile corridor east of the Anacostia River. This attempt to fast-track the bill was made by Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), who represents Barry's ward and has advocated for the bill.

Mendelson stated in February, as the bill was being moved out of the council's committee of the whole, that if the bill were to become law, 919 driver's licences and 718 IDs with addresses on Good Hope Road would need to be altered.

This was said while the bill was in the process of moving out of the committee. According to Mendelson, "one of the greatest street designations in the District" will have an impact on around 2,000 houses in the area.

After gathering feedback from community people about the issue during a hearing in December, Mendelson said that lawmakers seek to waive notice requirements and fees linked with the name change. This indicates that individuals will not be accountable for financial costs incurred as a direct consequence of the adjustment.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimated that the shift would result in expenditures of $22,000, while the Department of Transportation (DDOT) projected expenses of $5,000. After being approved by voters, this proposal might become official on July 1 at the earliest.

According to what White stated about Barry during a meeting that took place a month ago, he was "a tireless worker" in his roles as a council member, mayor, father, and activist dating back to the civil rights struggle.

We would want to pay our respects to his memory by carrying on the job he started and continuing to advocate on behalf of all individuals, with a special focus on those who have been excluded from the city's economic development.

Over December, scores of citizens and activists spoke in favour of the proposal, and they all had positive things to say about Barry. It must pass a second vote for it to be sent to Mayor Bowser for his approval.

