This New H Street Studio Offers Disappearing Tattoos

Tatto Photo by Tony Rocket on Unsplash

There is a new tattoo parlor in town, and it is ideal for those people who are unwilling to make long-term commitments but have been considering getting tattooed but are hesitant to go all the way. Ephemeral Tattoo, which was founded in Brooklyn and has now expanded to H Street, now offers consumers the opportunity to obtain temporary tattoos that will fade away between one and two years after being applied.

The company claims that its unique ink is fully absorbed by the body, much in the same way as dissolvable sutures are and that it does not leave any trace behind.

According to Jeff Liu, one of the co-founders of Ephemeral, the majority of the company's customers share the following sentiment: "Every client sort of expresses the same thing: they've always wanted to take control of their identity and uniqueness through body art, but they're always afraid of it being on them forever."

According to him, the purpose of Ephemeral is to provide these folks with the opportunity to transform their bodies into a dynamic canvas in which the alterations are only transitory. (Thus, you shouldn't hesitate to get that fashionable tattoo on your lower back; you won't have to worry about it going out of style for quite some time.)

The first thing you should do before getting a tattoo is to do some research and look online for design ideas. Ephemeral's artists have considerable expertise in a broad range of art styles, ranging from conventional to the fine line to anime-inspired and beyond.

Their work may be found in a wide variety of media. The moment you submit a request, an artist will immediately begin considering the many available options.

Inking is similar to obtaining a permanent tattoo in that it takes place in a private setting and involves the use of a needle to etch designs into the flesh.

There are limitations, such as the fact that black ink tattoos are the only kind that can be gotten at the time and that some regions of the body, such as the hands, and fingers, cannot be tattooed. The tattoos will become less noticeable over time, but the company is working on developing a more expedient removal method.

An article that was published in The New York Times a month ago recounted the experiences of people whose tattoos from various ephemeral locales did not fade within the nine to fifteen-month time frame that was projected. One person's little matchstick tattoo is still visible after 22 months have passed since it was applied. When Liu is questioned about the artwork, she acknowledges that there is a problem with it.

According to Liu, when they were originally introduced, "we debuted with a fading range of around 9 to 15 months," so that customers would know what to expect. The key characteristic that was looked at was the kind of skin. We did not conduct tests on the whole range of different designs that are now being used in the real world. More viable combinations exist today.

The updated policy, which was sent to customers via email on February 3, reads as follows: the company will reimburse the cost of the tattoo if it continues to look well after the first three-year period has passed. (It is important to note that Liu emphasizes that 70% of customers may still expect their tattoos to fade in under two years.)

Conversely, if your ink fades in less than a year, you are eligible to get a free replacement tattoo. In addition, the email acted as a lesson on how the fade duration is influenced by many parameters, such as placement and shading. If you follow Liu's recommendation, your tattoo will be gone completely in no time.

After getting a tattoo, a customer receives a gift bag filled with calming products such as lotion that relieves itching and moisturizer to use after the procedure. If more work is required beyond 60 days, you are welcome to get it at no additional cost. Prices for tattoos may vary anywhere from $195 to $550, with the latter figure serving as the industry standard.