Washington, DC

Things to Do in Washington, DC - January 2022

Washington Lobbyist

It is January 2022. I had a lot of messages from my inbox that I wanted to share with you. It was necessary to make a video about things happening in January and some events coming up in the Washington, DC area, so here goes. Hope you enjoy it.

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, They're having a brunch at dLena. There's a great promotion that they're having, and you can find that on their website. Restaurant Week is also starting on the 17th. Some restaurants extend their restaurant week a couple more weeks, so keep your eyes open for that in Washington, DC. One of the restaurants I would recommend for that is the Bombay Club near the White House. It's one of my all-time favorites. They have a pretty good menu there.

Also happening in January is something called "Veganuary." PLNT Burger from Spike Mendelsohn would like you to celebrate Veganuary at one of his seven locations in the Washington, DC area. And I believe he just opened a location in New York City, and there are a couple of places in Philly as well.

On January 29th, from 3-5 pm, the Park Hyatt Washington DC is hosting a Chocolate and Wine Masters of Food and Wine event. Also, on January 29th in the Canopy by Hilton Bethesda North, they have a winter wellness package that includes a happy light in the room. They're also serving CBD-infused tea, and they're doing specials on their spa and salon services. They also have an Intention Setting Workshop on the 29th.

I just saw a preview from ARTECHOUSE called "Transient," a new installation by Quayola and SETA. I don't know how to describe it, but there's a video included in this video.

Many people are doing Dry-January, and a lot of these restaurants are offering booze-free menus and mocktails. Succotash, Mi Vida, Gatsby. There's a place called Swingers, it's a miniature golf course in Dupont Circle - they're doing a booze-free menu as well.

If you are partaking in alcohol, there's a new vodka out there called Bellion. It is infused with this technology that leaves you hangover-free.

If you want to explore the area a little bit more, Fairfax City is offering its Restaurant Week from March 7th - March 14th. A lot of great restaurants I've never been to, and that's probably going to be a time when I'm going to check out those restaurants.

Milk Bar has a new pancake cake that they're debuting on their menu - there's a flagship store on 14th street.

A new place from the makers of Mission - Salazar. And that opens on 14th street. It's a Tex-Mex restaurant. It has over 50 Tequilas, there's brunch, a huge space that they've got secured on 14th street.

I believe National Bagel Day is coming up and a great place to go is Call Your Mother Deli. Five locations in the area. Yes! There are five. I can't believe it either there's a map here in this video.

Beginning on February 1st, in celebration of their release, Atlas Half Street Brewery and Tap Room are debuting in an apricot IPA. They're going to have a release party on 2/5. There are tickets on their website.

If you want to get out of town, I got an email that over 10 new hotels have opened in the Fort Lauderdale area. AC Fort Lauderdale, Home2Suites, a Tru, a Courtyard. They're all opening in Fort Lauderdale, and then also there are seven more hotels scheduled to be opening in 2022. Of course, that's the highly anticipated Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Fort Lauderdale. It will storm this weekend, so maybe getting out of town and going somewhere warm would be a great idea. If you don't want to leave, there's Sofitel Hotel DC, and if you're a guest there, you can enjoy French-inspired private dining in the comfort of your own room.

Out in Clarendon and Vienna, there's a restaurant called Inca Social. It is a huge restaurant, a giant menu. There's a lot of fun stuff on there.

If you want to go to a concert, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Judas Priest, and other great headliners are going to the MGM National Harbor. Check out their website for all of what's coming up in their programming. It's stacked.

An unusual email I got for the Sixth Annual Cannabis Festival is at the RFK Campus on April 23rd - Wiz Khalifa and Ghostface Killah will be performing. It should be pretty interesting. I probably will sit this one out.

If you'd like City Center, go to Piccolina - Chef Amy Brandwein's cafe across the way from her Centrolina is expanding its footprint. Over 70 new seats will be available, so the restaurant's expanding. I just love Chef Amy. She's doing a great job holding it down in City Center.

Also, a new restaurant - Destino - it's in the La Cosecha area of the Union Market District in Washington, DC. It is excellent with a very clean menu. Finally, in my NE neighborhood, Alamo Drafthouse is now open. I'm excited. They have a great menu and great reclining seats, and there's this handy table that you get with servers that come by to help you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruF0y_0dljwITu00
Screenshot of the Washington Lobbyist video.Michael Woestehoff, The Washington Lobbyist.

I hope you enjoyed my little list. These emails came to me from a lot of these promotional email people. Some of them are just things I enjoy, and I want you to know about them as well, so I will continue to make videos. See you at the next one!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Washington DC# Things to do in DC# Restaurants in DC# Hotels in DC# Restaurant Week in DC

Comments / 0

Published by

Launched in 2009 to share my love of hotel lobbies, this site has grown to explore great restaurants, hotels, and travel destinations.

Washington, DC
288 followers

More from Washington Lobbyist

Washington, DC

Tootsie! Packs a Punch at The National Theatre - 7th Through December 12th

As 2021 comes to a close, it is with great joy and excitement to announce the theater season in Washington DC is back. As you might know, the pandemic has pushed the brakes on any audience event, but The National Theatre, Washington, D.C., has taken significant steps to keep us safe and welcomes the theater arts back to our area. One of the shows making a debut in Washington, DC is the Broadway production of Tootsie, a fun and hilarious adaptation of the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Metro Cooking DC has Returned - Just in Time!

One of the most exciting things that is happening in Washington, DC is the Metro Cooking DC show at the Washington Convention Center. Everyone has been looking forward to this event for some time now, and so I'm glad that there was a news release that they are hosting the Metro Cooking in-person from December 4th and 5th in downtown Washington, DC.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Spooky SZN - Things to Do in the Maryland/VA/DC Area

As of the date of this publication, we are now about midway through October. That means many pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and other fall festivals around the Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC area.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Video Recap of the Washington, DC 2021 Dîner en Blanc

The seventh edition of the Dîner en Blanc was hosted in Washington, DC recently revealing its surprise location closer to the Capitol Building than ever before. It was a beautiful day, not too hot, not too humid, and a perfect day for gathering.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

DC Dining Recommendations: Art and Soul - YOTEL Hotel

Hotel restaurants in the Washington DC area might usually have a standard burger or pasta dish. Still, one has always been a great restaurant is the Art & Soul restaurant located in the new YOTEL hotel on New Jersey Ave overlooking the Capitol Building.

Read full story
Washington, DC

What's New in Foggy Bottom: Bindaas Indian Street Food

As Washington DC recovers, reopens, there are now choices for making decisions for dinner or going out for a bite. As you also might know, there are a handful of Indian restaurants, and the very best restaurants come from the Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, which is behind Bombay Club, Rasika, Annabelle, Oval Room, and more.

Read full story
Reston, VA

Reston Town Center: Start with True Food Kitchen

There are great things to offer in Washington DC, but sometimes there are those neighborhoods outside, in the suburbs, that you have to visit. One of those places is Reston Town Center, about 30 to 45 minutes outside of DC, heading towards Dulles International Airport. It is a whole new world, like National Harbor, Ballston Quarter, The Mosaic District, and even Fairfax, Virginia.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Live Music Alert: Art and Soul to Host Summer Kickoff Event

As Washington prepares for the summer, and many new restaurants and hotels are opening, there is one particular place that might just be the best place to kick off your summer right.

Read full story
Washington State

The Best New Restaurants Near the Washington, DC Convention Center

Washington, DC has been a great place to dine for the past eight years where many restauranteurs are feeling confident with opening restaurants that might have only been available in places like New York City, Miami, Dallas, or Los Angeles.

Read full story
Williamsburg, VA

VIDEO: Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg VA - There is a Lot to Do and See!

I was so excited to get out of the house this past weekend and enjoy a quick getaway at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA. The resort is almost perfectly made for a pandemic, it is isolated but full of amenities (golf, spa, gym, pool, lazy river), and their condos are like mini pods.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Here's My Reaction to the “Hot Oil” Pizza at Colony Grill in Clarendon (Arlington, VA)

I was recently in the Clarendon neighborhood and I have to say, I hadn't been in Clarendon for quite some time. I got my Masters from Georgetown when they used to have a continuing studies campus there. So I was there for a couple of years, but that hasn't been since 2011, and a lot has changed.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Black-Owned Restaurants in Washington, DC (Not a Full List!)

I wanted to do a post that follows up on a previous post that I did this past summer discussing how food and travel bloggers can be more aware of diversity, inclusion in equity. And I wanted to put in the work for our Black-owned restaurants in Washington, DC.

Read full story
47 comments
Washington, DC

Things to Do in DC: Special Easter Dining Offers

This Easter, be sure to hop on over to the many Washington, DC area restaurants offering fabulous holiday brunches and dining specials on Sunday, April 4. From family-friendly menus to intimate and sophisticated dining experiences, guests have a bounty of options for creating a memorable Easter experience.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Bar and Lounge 54 - Vietnamese Restaurant Cuisine - With a Great Happy Hour

I’ve recently been exploring the West End area, south of Dupont Circle and there’s a new restaurant spot called Bar and Lounge 54 located in between the Palm, Teddy’s, and Boqueria.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy