Things to Do in Washington, DC - January 2022

It is January 2022. I had a lot of messages from my inbox that I wanted to share with you. It was necessary to make a video about things happening in January and some events coming up in the Washington, DC area, so here goes. Hope you enjoy it.

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, They're having a brunch at dLena. There's a great promotion that they're having, and you can find that on their website. Restaurant Week is also starting on the 17th. Some restaurants extend their restaurant week a couple more weeks, so keep your eyes open for that in Washington, DC. One of the restaurants I would recommend for that is the Bombay Club near the White House. It's one of my all-time favorites. They have a pretty good menu there.

Also happening in January is something called "Veganuary." PLNT Burger from Spike Mendelsohn would like you to celebrate Veganuary at one of his seven locations in the Washington, DC area. And I believe he just opened a location in New York City, and there are a couple of places in Philly as well.

On January 29th, from 3-5 pm, the Park Hyatt Washington DC is hosting a Chocolate and Wine Masters of Food and Wine event. Also, on January 29th in the Canopy by Hilton Bethesda North, they have a winter wellness package that includes a happy light in the room. They're also serving CBD-infused tea, and they're doing specials on their spa and salon services. They also have an Intention Setting Workshop on the 29th.

I just saw a preview from ARTECHOUSE called "Transient," a new installation by Quayola and SETA. I don't know how to describe it, but there's a video included in this video.

Many people are doing Dry-January, and a lot of these restaurants are offering booze-free menus and mocktails. Succotash, Mi Vida, Gatsby. There's a place called Swingers, it's a miniature golf course in Dupont Circle - they're doing a booze-free menu as well.

If you are partaking in alcohol, there's a new vodka out there called Bellion. It is infused with this technology that leaves you hangover-free.

If you want to explore the area a little bit more, Fairfax City is offering its Restaurant Week from March 7th - March 14th. A lot of great restaurants I've never been to, and that's probably going to be a time when I'm going to check out those restaurants.

Milk Bar has a new pancake cake that they're debuting on their menu - there's a flagship store on 14th street.

A new place from the makers of Mission - Salazar. And that opens on 14th street. It's a Tex-Mex restaurant. It has over 50 Tequilas, there's brunch, a huge space that they've got secured on 14th street.

I believe National Bagel Day is coming up and a great place to go is Call Your Mother Deli. Five locations in the area. Yes! There are five. I can't believe it either there's a map here in this video.

Beginning on February 1st, in celebration of their release, Atlas Half Street Brewery and Tap Room are debuting in an apricot IPA. They're going to have a release party on 2/5. There are tickets on their website.

If you want to get out of town, I got an email that over 10 new hotels have opened in the Fort Lauderdale area. AC Fort Lauderdale, Home2Suites, a Tru, a Courtyard. They're all opening in Fort Lauderdale, and then also there are seven more hotels scheduled to be opening in 2022. Of course, that's the highly anticipated Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Fort Lauderdale. It will storm this weekend, so maybe getting out of town and going somewhere warm would be a great idea. If you don't want to leave, there's Sofitel Hotel DC, and if you're a guest there, you can enjoy French-inspired private dining in the comfort of your own room.

Out in Clarendon and Vienna, there's a restaurant called Inca Social. It is a huge restaurant, a giant menu. There's a lot of fun stuff on there.

If you want to go to a concert, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Judas Priest, and other great headliners are going to the MGM National Harbor. Check out their website for all of what's coming up in their programming. It's stacked.

An unusual email I got for the Sixth Annual Cannabis Festival is at the RFK Campus on April 23rd - Wiz Khalifa and Ghostface Killah will be performing. It should be pretty interesting. I probably will sit this one out.

If you'd like City Center, go to Piccolina - Chef Amy Brandwein's cafe across the way from her Centrolina is expanding its footprint. Over 70 new seats will be available, so the restaurant's expanding. I just love Chef Amy. She's doing a great job holding it down in City Center.

Also, a new restaurant - Destino - it's in the La Cosecha area of the Union Market District in Washington, DC. It is excellent with a very clean menu. Finally, in my NE neighborhood, Alamo Drafthouse is now open. I'm excited. They have a great menu and great reclining seats, and there's this handy table that you get with servers that come by to help you.

Screenshot of the Washington Lobbyist video. Michael Woestehoff, The Washington Lobbyist.

I hope you enjoyed my little list. These emails came to me from a lot of these promotional email people. Some of them are just things I enjoy, and I want you to know about them as well, so I will continue to make videos. See you at the next one!