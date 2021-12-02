Tootsie! Packs a Punch at The National Theatre - 7th Through December 12th

As 2021 comes to a close, it is with great joy and excitement to announce the theater season in Washington DC is back. As you might know, the pandemic has pushed the brakes on any audience event, but The National Theatre, Washington, D.C., has taken significant steps to keep us safe and welcomes the theater arts back to our area. One of the shows making a debut in Washington, DC is the Broadway production of Tootsie, a fun and hilarious adaptation of the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman.

Lukas James Miller as Max Van Horn and Ashley Alexandra as Julie Nichols in the National Tour of TOOTSIE. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg).

This production of Tootsie at The National Theater plays this week only from December 7 through December 12. However, there are many ticket options. Would you please go to thenationaldc.com for more information?

All ticketholders age 12 and up will be required to provide ONE of the following:

Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19; OR

A negative COVID-19 PCR test was taken within 72 hours of the performance; OR

A negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start. Please visit their Info Center for all the information.

TOOTSIE will play only until December 12th and is a theatrical event with parental guidance suggested due to mature language. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Friday, December 10, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2:00 pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Tootsie is going to be a fun show, so make sure you don’t miss out. In addition to Tootsie, The National Theatre proudly presents Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical, RENT – The 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour, Hairspray, and other great shows from Broadway at The National Theatre now until May 2022.