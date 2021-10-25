Spooky SZN - Things to Do in the Maryland/VA/DC Area

As of the date of this publication, we are now about midway through October. That means many pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and other fall festivals around the Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC area.

Outside of the pumpkin spice everything craze, we might be able to venture out and find some great things to do.

We can break out those scarves and big boots with new lifts on restrictions and find something fun to do. Below are a few things that are available in our area.

Farm Day Events and Nightime Scares

Join The Boro for the ultimate dog costume contest at Boro Park! Pets will be able to strut the doggy catwalk and pose for judges with one winner crowned "Best in Show". The top three looks will take home a prize-packed doggy gift basket.

Don't have a dog? Join us anyways for some fall family fun!

This spooktacular day will be filled with trick-or-treating, games, and Halloween crafts. It is guaranteed to be a paws-itively wonderful day!

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown’s Canine Ambassador, Georgie*, is inviting friends and neighbors to stop by with their canine companions for Fairmont’s 10th annual Howl-O-Ween on Thursday, October 28th. The event takes place at the new Courtyard Bar between 6:00 pm and 7:30 p.m.

Prizes are to be awarded at 7:00 pm to costumed dogs with their people, such as overnight stays, dinners, and more. Categories include the most creative, most adorable, and funniest.

As you can see, many things will get us in the fall festive spirit.

We hope you enjoy these suggestions!